Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, a gram-negative bacterium that is spherical in shape but too small to be seen with a standard light microscope. Instead, infected epithelial cells reveal the presence of the bacteria within their cytoplasm. Unlike gonorrhea, which can replicate both inside and outside host cells, C. trachomatis is an obligate intracellular pathogen, meaning it can only reproduce within host cell vesicles.

Chlamydia often presents as non-gonococcal urethritis (NGU), characterized by urethral inflammation not caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Diagnosis typically involves nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), such as PCR, performed on swabs from the vagina or urethra, or urine samples in males, since the bacteria are not visible under light microscopy.

This infection primarily targets the urethra in males and the cervix or uterus in females but can also infect the rectum, throat, and eyes. The bacterium has a unique biphasic life cycle involving two forms: the elementary body and the reticulate body. The elementary body is a small, metabolically inactive, infectious form that survives outside host cells, similar to a spore. Once inside a host cell, it transforms into the reticulate body, a larger, metabolically active form that replicates within the vesicle. After replication, reticulate bodies convert back into elementary bodies, which are released when the host cell lyses, spreading the infection.

Chlamydia can be transmitted from mother to newborn during childbirth, potentially causing conjunctivitis or pneumonia in infants. Routine prenatal screening and prophylactic antibiotic eye ointment for newborns help prevent these complications.

Many chlamydia infections are asymptomatic, especially in females, where approximately 75% of cases show no symptoms, and about 50% in males. When symptoms do occur, males may experience dysuria (painful urination), urethral discharge, itching, or swelling and pain in the testicles (orchitis) and epididymis (epididymitis). Females may notice vaginal discharge with odor, intermenstrual bleeding, itching, or pain during intercourse. Because symptoms overlap with gonorrhea, clinical presentation alone cannot distinguish between the two infections.

Untreated chlamydia can lead to serious complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which involves chronic inflammation of the uterus and fallopian tubes, potentially causing painful menstruation, infertility, and increased risk of miscarriage.

Treatment for chlamydia is effective and typically involves antibiotics such as doxycycline or azithromycin. Unlike gonorrhea, chlamydia currently shows little to no antibiotic resistance. However, there is no lasting immunity after infection, so reinfection is possible. Consistent use of condoms significantly reduces the risk of transmission by providing a barrier to the bacteria at common sites of infection.