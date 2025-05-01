Back
Immunoglobulin A protein produced by B cells that recognizes and binds specific antigens, forming the basis of antibody-mediated immunity. IgG The most abundant antibody in blood and tissues, capable of crossing the placenta to provide newborn immunity and activating the complement system. IgA A dimeric antibody found in mucus, saliva, tears, and breast milk, crucial for protecting mucosal surfaces and infant intestines. IgM A pentameric antibody, largest in size, first produced during infection, highly effective at activating the complement system in blood. IgE An antibody found on basophils and mast cells, triggers degranulation, central to allergic reactions and defense against parasites. IgD A monomeric antibody on B cell surfaces, essential for B cell activation and maturation into plasma cells during immune responses. Heavy Chain The unique protein component of an antibody that determines its class and functional properties. Light Chain A protein segment identical across all antibody classes, not involved in distinguishing antibody types. Dimer A molecular structure formed by two identical antibody units, characteristic of secretory IgA. Pentamer A structure composed of five antibody subunits, giving IgM its large size and high antigen-binding capacity. Plasma Cell A differentiated B cell specialized in secreting large quantities of antibodies during immune responses. Complement System A cascade of proteins activated by antibodies like IgG and IgM, leading to pathogen destruction via inflammation and cell lysis. Degranulation The process where basophils or mast cells release granule contents, often triggered by IgE during allergic responses. Placental Transfer The movement of maternal antibodies, especially IgG, across the placenta to provide fetal and newborn immunity. Mucus Membrane A tissue lining body passages, protected by IgA antibodies against pathogens in secretions like saliva and tears.
Classes of Antibodies definitions
