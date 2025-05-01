Skip to main content
Classes of Antibodies definitions

  • Immunoglobulin
    A protein produced by B cells that recognizes and binds specific antigens, forming the basis of antibody-mediated immunity.
  • IgG
    The most abundant antibody in blood and tissues, capable of crossing the placenta to provide newborn immunity and activating the complement system.
  • IgA
    A dimeric antibody found in mucus, saliva, tears, and breast milk, crucial for protecting mucosal surfaces and infant intestines.
  • IgM
    A pentameric antibody, largest in size, first produced during infection, highly effective at activating the complement system in blood.
  • IgE
    An antibody found on basophils and mast cells, triggers degranulation, central to allergic reactions and defense against parasites.
  • IgD
    A monomeric antibody on B cell surfaces, essential for B cell activation and maturation into plasma cells during immune responses.
  • Heavy Chain
    The unique protein component of an antibody that determines its class and functional properties.
  • Light Chain
    A protein segment identical across all antibody classes, not involved in distinguishing antibody types.
  • Dimer
    A molecular structure formed by two identical antibody units, characteristic of secretory IgA.
  • Pentamer
    A structure composed of five antibody subunits, giving IgM its large size and high antigen-binding capacity.
  • Plasma Cell
    A differentiated B cell specialized in secreting large quantities of antibodies during immune responses.
  • Complement System
    A cascade of proteins activated by antibodies like IgG and IgM, leading to pathogen destruction via inflammation and cell lysis.
  • Degranulation
    The process where basophils or mast cells release granule contents, often triggered by IgE during allergic responses.
  • Placental Transfer
    The movement of maternal antibodies, especially IgG, across the placenta to provide fetal and newborn immunity.
  • Mucus Membrane
    A tissue lining body passages, protected by IgA antibodies against pathogens in secretions like saliva and tears.