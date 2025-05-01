Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immunoglobulin A protein produced by B cells that recognizes and binds specific antigens, forming the basis of antibody-mediated immunity.

IgG The most abundant antibody in blood and tissues, capable of crossing the placenta to provide newborn immunity and activating the complement system.

IgA A dimeric antibody found in mucus, saliva, tears, and breast milk, crucial for protecting mucosal surfaces and infant intestines.

IgM A pentameric antibody, largest in size, first produced during infection, highly effective at activating the complement system in blood.

IgE An antibody found on basophils and mast cells, triggers degranulation, central to allergic reactions and defense against parasites.

IgD A monomeric antibody on B cell surfaces, essential for B cell activation and maturation into plasma cells during immune responses.