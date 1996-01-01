Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Classes of Antibodies
Which of the following is NOT an immunoglobin class?
IgG
IgA
IgM
IgE
IgD
______ is the first immunoglobulin class produced during a primary response.
Which antibody class crosses the placenta from mother to child?
_______ is the immunoglobulin class that neutralizes viruses in the intestinal tract.
Which of the following antibodies is involved in causing basophils to release histamine when the antibody encounters an allergen?
The primary B-cell receptor is:
Review Table of Immunoglobin Classes
Each class of antibody is specifically defined by its