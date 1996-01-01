Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

20. Adaptive Immunity

Classes of Antibodies

1

concept

Classes of Antibodies

Problem

Which of the following is NOT an immunoglobin class?

IgG

concept

IgA

5

concept

IgM

6

concept

IgE

7

concept

IgD

8
Problem

______ is the first immunoglobulin class produced during a primary response.

9
Problem

Which antibody class crosses the placenta from mother to child?

10
Problem

_______ is the immunoglobulin class that neutralizes viruses in the intestinal tract.

11
Problem

Which of the following antibodies is involved in causing basophils to release histamine when the antibody encounters an allergen?

12
Problem

The primary B-cell receptor is:

13

concept

Review Table of Immunoglobin Classes

14
Problem

Each class of antibody is specifically defined by its

