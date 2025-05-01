Skip to main content
Competitive Inhibitors of Metabolic Pathways definitions

  • Sulfa Drugs
    Synthetic antibacterials that mimic PABA to block folic acid synthesis in bacteria, disrupting DNA and RNA nucleotide production.
  • Trimethoprim
    A drug that competitively inhibits the enzyme converting dihydrofolic acid to tetrahydrofolic acid, halting bacterial nucleotide synthesis.
  • Folic Acid Synthesis Pathway
    A bacterial metabolic route starting with PABA, leading to tetrahydrofolic acid, essential for nucleotide formation.
  • PABA
    A molecule serving as the starting substrate for bacterial folic acid synthesis, structurally mimicked by sulfa drugs.
  • Enzyme A
    A bacterial catalyst converting PABA to dihydrofolic acid, targeted by sulfa drugs for competitive inhibition.
  • Enzyme B
    A bacterial catalyst converting dihydrofolic acid to tetrahydrofolic acid, inhibited by trimethoprim.
  • Dihydrofolic Acid
    An intermediate in bacterial folic acid synthesis, formed from PABA and converted to tetrahydrofolic acid.
  • Tetrahydrofolic Acid
    The active form of folic acid in bacteria, required for DNA and RNA nucleotide biosynthesis.
  • Competitive Inhibition
    A process where a molecule binds to an enzyme's active site, preventing the normal substrate from binding.
  • Synergism
    An effect where two drugs used together produce a greater outcome than the sum of their individual effects.
  • Broad-Spectrum Agents
    Drugs effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, increasing their clinical utility.
  • Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim
    A drug combination used to synergistically inhibit bacterial folic acid synthesis, marketed as Bactrim.
  • Resistance
    The ability of bacteria to withstand the effects of drugs, reduced when two agents target different steps in a pathway.
  • Urinary Tract Infections
    Common bacterial infections effectively treated by drugs that disrupt folic acid synthesis in pathogens.
  • Vitamin B9
    A nutrient humans obtain from diet, equivalent to folic acid, unlike bacteria which synthesize it internally.