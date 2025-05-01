Back
Sulfa Drugs Synthetic antibacterials that mimic PABA to block folic acid synthesis in bacteria, disrupting DNA and RNA nucleotide production. Trimethoprim A drug that competitively inhibits the enzyme converting dihydrofolic acid to tetrahydrofolic acid, halting bacterial nucleotide synthesis. Folic Acid Synthesis Pathway A bacterial metabolic route starting with PABA, leading to tetrahydrofolic acid, essential for nucleotide formation. PABA A molecule serving as the starting substrate for bacterial folic acid synthesis, structurally mimicked by sulfa drugs. Enzyme A A bacterial catalyst converting PABA to dihydrofolic acid, targeted by sulfa drugs for competitive inhibition. Enzyme B A bacterial catalyst converting dihydrofolic acid to tetrahydrofolic acid, inhibited by trimethoprim. Dihydrofolic Acid An intermediate in bacterial folic acid synthesis, formed from PABA and converted to tetrahydrofolic acid. Tetrahydrofolic Acid The active form of folic acid in bacteria, required for DNA and RNA nucleotide biosynthesis. Competitive Inhibition A process where a molecule binds to an enzyme's active site, preventing the normal substrate from binding. Synergism An effect where two drugs used together produce a greater outcome than the sum of their individual effects. Broad-Spectrum Agents Drugs effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, increasing their clinical utility. Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim A drug combination used to synergistically inhibit bacterial folic acid synthesis, marketed as Bactrim. Resistance The ability of bacteria to withstand the effects of drugs, reduced when two agents target different steps in a pathway. Urinary Tract Infections Common bacterial infections effectively treated by drugs that disrupt folic acid synthesis in pathogens. Vitamin B9 A nutrient humans obtain from diet, equivalent to folic acid, unlike bacteria which synthesize it internally.
Competitive Inhibitors of Metabolic Pathways definitions
