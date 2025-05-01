Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Sulfa Drugs Synthetic antibacterials that mimic PABA to block folic acid synthesis in bacteria, disrupting DNA and RNA nucleotide production.

Trimethoprim A drug that competitively inhibits the enzyme converting dihydrofolic acid to tetrahydrofolic acid, halting bacterial nucleotide synthesis.

Folic Acid Synthesis Pathway A bacterial metabolic route starting with PABA, leading to tetrahydrofolic acid, essential for nucleotide formation.

PABA A molecule serving as the starting substrate for bacterial folic acid synthesis, structurally mimicked by sulfa drugs.

Enzyme A A bacterial catalyst converting PABA to dihydrofolic acid, targeted by sulfa drugs for competitive inhibition.

Enzyme B A bacterial catalyst converting dihydrofolic acid to tetrahydrofolic acid, inhibited by trimethoprim.