Back
Conjunctiva Thin mucous membrane covering the front of the eye and lining the inside of the eyelids, prone to infection due to exposure and vascularization. Conjunctivitis Inflammatory condition of the conjunctiva, often contagious, causing discomfort and potential complications if untreated. Adenoviruses Common viral agents responsible for respiratory infections and the majority of viral conjunctivitis cases. Herpesviruses Less common viral cause of conjunctival inflammation, distinct from types causing sexually transmitted infections. Haemophilus influenzae Primary bacterial species implicated in bacterial conjunctivitis, leading to mucopurulent eye discharge. Pseudomonads Group of bacteria occasionally responsible for bacterial conjunctivitis, known for their environmental resilience. Watery Discharge Clear fluid from the eye, characteristic of viral conjunctivitis, not causing eyelids to stick together. Mucopurulent Discharge Thick, pus-like eye secretion, often green or yellow, typical of bacterial conjunctivitis and may cause eyelids to stick. Antibacterial Eye Drops Topical medication used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis by targeting causative bacteria. Supportive Care Symptom-relief approach for viral conjunctivitis, as specific antiviral treatments are unavailable. Contagiousness High potential for transmission, making conjunctivitis a significant public health concern in communal settings. Ocular Complications Potential adverse outcomes from untreated conjunctivitis, emphasizing the need for timely management. Blood Vessels Structures within the conjunctiva contributing to its vulnerability to inflammation and infection. Eyelid Adhesion Phenomenon where eyelids stick together, especially after sleep, commonly seen in bacterial conjunctivitis.
Conjunctivitis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14