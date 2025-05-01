Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Conjunctiva Thin mucous membrane covering the front of the eye and lining the inside of the eyelids, prone to infection due to exposure and vascularization.

Conjunctivitis Inflammatory condition of the conjunctiva, often contagious, causing discomfort and potential complications if untreated.

Adenoviruses Common viral agents responsible for respiratory infections and the majority of viral conjunctivitis cases.

Herpesviruses Less common viral cause of conjunctival inflammation, distinct from types causing sexually transmitted infections.

Haemophilus influenzae Primary bacterial species implicated in bacterial conjunctivitis, leading to mucopurulent eye discharge.

Pseudomonads Group of bacteria occasionally responsible for bacterial conjunctivitis, known for their environmental resilience.