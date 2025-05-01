Skip to main content
Conjunctivitis definitions

  • Conjunctiva
    Thin mucous membrane covering the front of the eye and lining the inside of the eyelids, prone to infection due to exposure and vascularization.
  • Conjunctivitis
    Inflammatory condition of the conjunctiva, often contagious, causing discomfort and potential complications if untreated.
  • Adenoviruses
    Common viral agents responsible for respiratory infections and the majority of viral conjunctivitis cases.
  • Herpesviruses
    Less common viral cause of conjunctival inflammation, distinct from types causing sexually transmitted infections.
  • Haemophilus influenzae
    Primary bacterial species implicated in bacterial conjunctivitis, leading to mucopurulent eye discharge.
  • Pseudomonads
    Group of bacteria occasionally responsible for bacterial conjunctivitis, known for their environmental resilience.
  • Watery Discharge
    Clear fluid from the eye, characteristic of viral conjunctivitis, not causing eyelids to stick together.
  • Mucopurulent Discharge
    Thick, pus-like eye secretion, often green or yellow, typical of bacterial conjunctivitis and may cause eyelids to stick.
  • Antibacterial Eye Drops
    Topical medication used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis by targeting causative bacteria.
  • Supportive Care
    Symptom-relief approach for viral conjunctivitis, as specific antiviral treatments are unavailable.
  • Contagiousness
    High potential for transmission, making conjunctivitis a significant public health concern in communal settings.
  • Ocular Complications
    Potential adverse outcomes from untreated conjunctivitis, emphasizing the need for timely management.
  • Blood Vessels
    Structures within the conjunctiva contributing to its vulnerability to inflammation and infection.
  • Eyelid Adhesion
    Phenomenon where eyelids stick together, especially after sleep, commonly seen in bacterial conjunctivitis.