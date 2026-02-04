Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye or red eye, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin mucous membrane covering the front of the eye and lining the inside of the eyelids. This membrane is highly vascularized and frequently exposed to environmental elements, making it susceptible to infections and inflammation. Conjunctivitis is a widespread eye condition that, while usually mild and non-life-threatening, is highly contagious and can cause discomfort, leading to missed school or work. If untreated, it may result in more serious eye complications.

There are two primary types of conjunctivitis: viral and bacterial. Viral conjunctivitis is most often caused by adenoviruses, which are also responsible for respiratory infections. Occasionally, herpesviruses can be involved, though typically not the strain associated with sexually transmitted herpes. A key characteristic of viral conjunctivitis is a watery eye discharge, which does not cause the eyelids to stick together. Treatment for viral conjunctivitis is mainly supportive, as no specific antiviral medications are available, and symptoms usually resolve within one to two weeks.

Bacterial conjunctivitis, in contrast, is commonly caused by Haemophilus influenzae and other bacteria such as Pseudomonas species. This type produces a thick, mucopurulent discharge that is often green or yellow, causing the eyelids to feel stuck together, especially after sleep. Unlike viral conjunctivitis, bacterial conjunctivitis can be effectively treated with antibacterial eye drops, which help clear the infection and reduce symptoms.

Understanding the differences between viral and bacterial conjunctivitis is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment. Recognizing the type of discharge—watery versus mucopurulent—and associated symptoms like eyelid adhesion can guide appropriate care. Prompt treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis prevents complications and reduces contagion, while supportive care suffices for viral cases. This knowledge is crucial for managing conjunctivitis effectively and minimizing its impact on daily activities.