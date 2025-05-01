Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Covalent Bond An interaction between two atoms resulting from the sharing of electrons, forming a stable connection.

Electron Sharing A process where atoms distribute electrons between them, leading to bond formation and molecular stability.

Nonpolar Covalent Bond A connection where atoms share electrons equally due to similar or identical electronegativities.

Polar Covalent Bond A connection where atoms share electrons unequally, resulting in partial charges due to differing electronegativities.

Electronegativity A measure of how strongly an atom attracts electrons, ranging from 0 (weak) to 4 (strong).

Partial Charge A slight electrical charge on an atom within a molecule, arising from unequal electron distribution.