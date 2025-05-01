Back
Covalent Bond An interaction between two atoms resulting from the sharing of electrons, forming a stable connection. Electron Sharing A process where atoms distribute electrons between them, leading to bond formation and molecular stability. Nonpolar Covalent Bond A connection where atoms share electrons equally due to similar or identical electronegativities. Polar Covalent Bond A connection where atoms share electrons unequally, resulting in partial charges due to differing electronegativities. Electronegativity A measure of how strongly an atom attracts electrons, ranging from 0 (weak) to 4 (strong). Partial Charge A slight electrical charge on an atom within a molecule, arising from unequal electron distribution. Periodic Table An arrangement of elements showing trends in properties like electronegativity across periods and groups. Hydrogen Gas A molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms sharing electrons equally, forming a nonpolar covalent bond. Oxygen Gas A molecule made of two oxygen atoms with identical electronegativities, resulting in equal electron sharing. Methane A molecule with one carbon and four hydrogen atoms, where similar electronegativities lead to nonpolar bonds. Hydrogen Chloride A molecule with hydrogen and chlorine atoms, where chlorine's higher electronegativity causes a polar bond. Water Molecule A molecule with one oxygen and two hydrogen atoms, where oxygen's high electronegativity creates partial charges. Ammonia A molecule with one nitrogen and three hydrogen atoms, where nitrogen's higher electronegativity leads to polarity. Double Bond A connection involving two pairs of shared electrons, often seen between identical atoms like oxygen. Single Bond A connection involving one pair of shared electrons, commonly found in molecules like hydrogen gas.
Covalent Bonds definitions
