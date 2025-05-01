Skip to main content
Covalent Bonds definitions

  • Covalent Bond
    An interaction between two atoms resulting from the sharing of electrons, forming a stable connection.
  • Electron Sharing
    A process where atoms distribute electrons between them, leading to bond formation and molecular stability.
  • Nonpolar Covalent Bond
    A connection where atoms share electrons equally due to similar or identical electronegativities.
  • Polar Covalent Bond
    A connection where atoms share electrons unequally, resulting in partial charges due to differing electronegativities.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of how strongly an atom attracts electrons, ranging from 0 (weak) to 4 (strong).
  • Partial Charge
    A slight electrical charge on an atom within a molecule, arising from unequal electron distribution.
  • Periodic Table
    An arrangement of elements showing trends in properties like electronegativity across periods and groups.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    A molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms sharing electrons equally, forming a nonpolar covalent bond.
  • Oxygen Gas
    A molecule made of two oxygen atoms with identical electronegativities, resulting in equal electron sharing.
  • Methane
    A molecule with one carbon and four hydrogen atoms, where similar electronegativities lead to nonpolar bonds.
  • Hydrogen Chloride
    A molecule with hydrogen and chlorine atoms, where chlorine's higher electronegativity causes a polar bond.
  • Water Molecule
    A molecule with one oxygen and two hydrogen atoms, where oxygen's high electronegativity creates partial charges.
  • Ammonia
    A molecule with one nitrogen and three hydrogen atoms, where nitrogen's higher electronegativity leads to polarity.
  • Double Bond
    A connection involving two pairs of shared electrons, often seen between identical atoms like oxygen.
  • Single Bond
    A connection involving one pair of shared electrons, commonly found in molecules like hydrogen gas.