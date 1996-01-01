Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Covalent Bonds
When two atoms share a pair of electrons, the bonding is referred to as:
a) Ionic.
b) Covalent.
c) Unstable.
d) Hydrogen.
e) Polar.
Nonpolar Covalent Bonds
What makes a covalent bond nonpolar?
a) The bonded atoms share electrons unequally.
b) The bonded atoms share electrons equally.
c) The bonded atoms have equal electronegativities.
d) The bonded atoms have unequal electronegativities.
e) a and d only.
f) b and c only.
Polar Covalent Bonds
If a covalent bond is polar:
a) Electrons are not shared by atoms.
b) Protons are shared by atoms.
c) The bond is not important to living cells.
d) One of the atoms has a partial negative charge.
e) The bond is not a strong bond.
Bonds between two atoms that are equally or similarly electronegative are ________.
The hydrogens and oxygen of a water molecule are held together by ______ bonds.