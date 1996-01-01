Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology

Covalent Bonds

1

concept

Covalent Bonds

3
2
Problem

When two atoms share a pair of electrons, the bonding is referred to as:

a) Ionic.

b) Covalent.     

c) Unstable.          

d) Hydrogen.     

e) Polar.

3

concept

Nonpolar Covalent Bonds

2
4
Problem

What makes a covalent bond nonpolar?

a) The bonded atoms share electrons unequally.

b) The bonded atoms share electrons equally.

c) The bonded atoms have equal electronegativities.

d) The bonded atoms have unequal electronegativities.

e) a and d only.

f) b and c only.

5

concept

Polar Covalent Bonds

2
6
Problem

If a covalent bond is polar: 

a) Electrons are not shared by atoms.

b) Protons are shared by atoms.

c) The bond is not important to living cells.

d) One of the atoms has a partial negative charge.

e) The bond is not a strong bond.

7
Problem

Bonds between two atoms that are equally or similarly electronegative are ________.

8
Problem

The hydrogens and oxygen of a water molecule are held together by ______ bonds.

