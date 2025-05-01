Skip to main content
Back

Differential Media definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Differential Media
    A growth medium containing indicators that visually distinguish microbes based on their chemical properties.
  • Blood Agar Plate
    A nutrient-rich medium infused with red blood cells, used to detect hemolytic activity of bacteria.
  • Hemolysis
    The process resulting in the destruction of red blood cells, often visible as clear zones around colonies.
  • Hemolytic Microbe
    A microorganism capable of breaking down red blood cells, leading to visible changes on blood agar.
  • Zone of Clearance
    An area surrounding a colony on blood agar where red blood cells have been lysed, indicating hemolytic activity.
  • Alpha Hemolysis
    Partial breakdown of red blood cells, producing a small greenish clearing around colonies on blood agar.
  • Beta Hemolysis
    Complete destruction of red blood cells, resulting in a large, clear zone around bacterial colonies.
  • Partial Hemolysis
    A process where red blood cells are only partially lysed, leading to a greenish discoloration on the medium.
  • Complete Hemolysis
    Total lysis of red blood cells, creating a transparent area around colonies on blood agar.
  • Non-Hemolytic Bacteria
    Microbes that do not cause lysis of red blood cells, leaving the medium unchanged around their colonies.
  • Indicator
    A chemical component in media that reveals microbial metabolic differences through visible changes.
  • Colony
    A visible cluster of microbial cells growing on a solid medium, originating from a single progenitor.
  • Greenish Zone
    A small, colored area on blood agar indicating partial lysis of red blood cells by certain bacteria.