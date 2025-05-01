Back
Differential Media A growth medium containing indicators that visually distinguish microbes based on their chemical properties. Blood Agar Plate A nutrient-rich medium infused with red blood cells, used to detect hemolytic activity of bacteria. Hemolysis The process resulting in the destruction of red blood cells, often visible as clear zones around colonies. Hemolytic Microbe A microorganism capable of breaking down red blood cells, leading to visible changes on blood agar. Zone of Clearance An area surrounding a colony on blood agar where red blood cells have been lysed, indicating hemolytic activity. Alpha Hemolysis Partial breakdown of red blood cells, producing a small greenish clearing around colonies on blood agar. Beta Hemolysis Complete destruction of red blood cells, resulting in a large, clear zone around bacterial colonies. Partial Hemolysis A process where red blood cells are only partially lysed, leading to a greenish discoloration on the medium. Complete Hemolysis Total lysis of red blood cells, creating a transparent area around colonies on blood agar. Non-Hemolytic Bacteria Microbes that do not cause lysis of red blood cells, leaving the medium unchanged around their colonies. Indicator A chemical component in media that reveals microbial metabolic differences through visible changes. Colony A visible cluster of microbial cells growing on a solid medium, originating from a single progenitor. Greenish Zone A small, colored area on blood agar indicating partial lysis of red blood cells by certain bacteria.
