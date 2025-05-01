Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Differential Media A growth medium containing indicators that visually distinguish microbes based on their chemical properties.

Blood Agar Plate A nutrient-rich medium infused with red blood cells, used to detect hemolytic activity of bacteria.

Hemolysis The process resulting in the destruction of red blood cells, often visible as clear zones around colonies.

Hemolytic Microbe A microorganism capable of breaking down red blood cells, leading to visible changes on blood agar.

Zone of Clearance An area surrounding a colony on blood agar where red blood cells have been lysed, indicating hemolytic activity.

Alpha Hemolysis Partial breakdown of red blood cells, producing a small greenish clearing around colonies on blood agar.