Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Differential Media

Next Topic
1

concept

Differential Media

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

A blood agar plate is a common type of differential media. If there are different species of bacteria on a blood agar plate, what will the zones of clearance around the bacteria show you?

3
Problem

Streptococcus pneumoniae is an alpha-hemolytic bacterial species. If Streptococcus pneumoniae is grown on a blood agar plate, what characteristics will the zone of clearance for this species have?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.