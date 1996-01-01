Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Differential Media
A blood agar plate is a common type of differential media. If there are different species of bacteria on a blood agar plate, what will the zones of clearance around the bacteria show you?
Streptococcus pneumoniae is an alpha-hemolytic bacterial species. If Streptococcus pneumoniae is grown on a blood agar plate, what characteristics will the zone of clearance for this species have?