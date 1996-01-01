Differential Media quiz #1 Flashcards

How does blood agar function as a differential medium, and what are the visual differences between alpha, beta, and non-hemolytic bacteria on blood agar plates?

Blood agar is a differential medium that distinguishes microbes based on their ability to lyse red blood cells (hemolysis). Alpha hemolytic bacteria produce a small greenish zone of clearing due to partial hemolysis, beta hemolytic bacteria create a large clear zone from complete hemolysis, and non-hemolytic bacteria show no zone of clearance.