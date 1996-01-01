Differential Media quiz #1 Flashcards

How does blood agar function as a differential medium, and what are the visual differences between alpha, beta, and non-hemolytic bacteria on blood agar plates?
Blood agar is a differential medium that distinguishes microbes based on their ability to lyse red blood cells (hemolysis). Alpha hemolytic bacteria produce a small greenish zone of clearing due to partial hemolysis, beta hemolytic bacteria create a large clear zone from complete hemolysis, and non-hemolytic bacteria show no zone of clearance.
What is differential media, and how does it help in identifying different types of microbes?
Differential media contains indicators that allow for visual distinction of microbes based on chemical differences. It helps identify different types of microbes by producing observable changes, such as color or zones of clearing, that are specific to certain microbial activities, like hemolysis on blood agar plates.
What is the role of an indicator in differential media?
An indicator in differential media allows microbes to be visually distinguished based on chemical differences, such as color changes or zones of clearing.
What does the term 'zone of clearance' refer to on a blood agar plate?
The zone of clearance refers to the clear area around a microbial colony where red blood cells have been lysed due to hemolysis.
How do non-hemolytic bacteria appear on blood agar plates?
Non-hemolytic bacteria show no zone of clearance around their colonies because they do not lyse red blood cells.
What visual feature distinguishes alpha hemolytic bacteria on blood agar?
Alpha hemolytic bacteria are surrounded by a small greenish zone of clearing, indicating partial hemolysis of red blood cells.
What type of hemolysis results in a large zone of clearing on blood agar plates?
Beta hemolysis results in a large zone of clearing due to complete lysis of red blood cells.
Why are blood agar plates considered differential media?
Blood agar plates are considered differential media because they allow visual differentiation of bacteria based on their hemolytic properties.
What is the main purpose of using blood agar in microbiology labs?
The main purpose is to identify and differentiate hemolytic microbes by observing their effects on red blood cells in the medium.
How does the appearance of the background on a blood agar plate help identify alpha hemolytic bacteria?
The background around alpha hemolytic colonies appears greenish due to partial hemolysis, helping to distinguish them from other types.