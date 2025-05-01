Back
Differential Staining A technique using multiple dyes to distinguish between groups of bacteria based on structural differences. Gram Stain A method that separates bacteria into two groups by detecting differences in cell wall composition. Acid-Fast Stain A procedure that identifies bacteria with waxy cell walls containing mycolic acid, coloring them dark purple. Gram Positive Bacteria Microbes with thick cell walls that retain a purple color after Gram staining. Gram Negative Bacteria Microbes with thinner cell walls that appear pink after Gram staining. Cell Wall A structural layer surrounding bacterial cells, crucial for determining staining outcomes. Mycolic Acid A waxy material in certain bacterial cell walls, responsible for resistance to standard stains. Escherichia coli A common example of a pink-staining, gram negative bacterium. Staphylococcus aureus A typical purple-staining, gram positive bacterium. Mycobacterium tuberculosis A bacterium with mycolic acid-rich walls, turning dark purple with acid-fast staining. Acid-Fast Bacteria Microbes that retain dark purple dye due to waxy cell wall components. Non-Acid-Fast Bacteria Microbes lacking mycolic acid, failing to retain dark purple dye in acid-fast staining.
