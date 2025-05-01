Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Differential Staining A technique using multiple dyes to distinguish between groups of bacteria based on structural differences.

Gram Stain A method that separates bacteria into two groups by detecting differences in cell wall composition.

Acid-Fast Stain A procedure that identifies bacteria with waxy cell walls containing mycolic acid, coloring them dark purple.

Gram Positive Bacteria Microbes with thick cell walls that retain a purple color after Gram staining.

Gram Negative Bacteria Microbes with thinner cell walls that appear pink after Gram staining.

Cell Wall A structural layer surrounding bacterial cells, crucial for determining staining outcomes.