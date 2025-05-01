Skip to main content
Differential Staining definitions

  • Differential Staining
    A technique using multiple dyes to distinguish between groups of bacteria based on structural differences.
  • Gram Stain
    A method that separates bacteria into two groups by detecting differences in cell wall composition.
  • Acid-Fast Stain
    A procedure that identifies bacteria with waxy cell walls containing mycolic acid, coloring them dark purple.
  • Gram Positive Bacteria
    Microbes with thick cell walls that retain a purple color after Gram staining.
  • Gram Negative Bacteria
    Microbes with thinner cell walls that appear pink after Gram staining.
  • Cell Wall
    A structural layer surrounding bacterial cells, crucial for determining staining outcomes.
  • Mycolic Acid
    A waxy material in certain bacterial cell walls, responsible for resistance to standard stains.
  • Escherichia coli
    A common example of a pink-staining, gram negative bacterium.
  • Staphylococcus aureus
    A typical purple-staining, gram positive bacterium.
  • Mycobacterium tuberculosis
    A bacterium with mycolic acid-rich walls, turning dark purple with acid-fast staining.
  • Acid-Fast Bacteria
    Microbes that retain dark purple dye due to waxy cell wall components.
  • Non-Acid-Fast Bacteria
    Microbes lacking mycolic acid, failing to retain dark purple dye in acid-fast staining.