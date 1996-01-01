Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Differential Staining
A scientist is examining more than one species of bacteria under a microscope at the same time. The scientist decides to differentiate the bacterial cells based on their cell wall/cell envelope structure. Which staining technique should she use?
A scientist has a sample containing a variety of different bacteria species. She wishes to identify which bacteria in her sample are of the genus Mycobacterium. Mycobacterium have a wax-like, nearly impermeable cell wall which contains mycolic acid. Which type of staining technique should the scientist use to identify the Mycobacterium?