Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Corynebacterium diphtheriae Gram-positive, non-endospore-forming, club-shaped rod responsible for a severe upper respiratory infection.

Exotoxin Potent protein produced only when bacteria are lysogenized by a phage, inhibiting host protein synthesis.

Bacteriophage Virus that infects bacteria, introducing genes necessary for toxin production in certain pathogens.

Lysogeny State where a phage integrates its genetic material into a bacterial genome, enabling toxin gene expression.

Pseudomembrane Thick layer of fibrin and dead cells in the airway, potentially causing obstruction and suffocation.

Gram-positive Bacterial classification indicating a thick peptidoglycan cell wall, retaining crystal violet stain.