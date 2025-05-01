Skip to main content
Diphtheria definitions

  • Corynebacterium diphtheriae
    Gram-positive, non-endospore-forming, club-shaped rod responsible for a severe upper respiratory infection.
  • Exotoxin
    Potent protein produced only when bacteria are lysogenized by a phage, inhibiting host protein synthesis.
  • Bacteriophage
    Virus that infects bacteria, introducing genes necessary for toxin production in certain pathogens.
  • Lysogeny
    State where a phage integrates its genetic material into a bacterial genome, enabling toxin gene expression.
  • Pseudomembrane
    Thick layer of fibrin and dead cells in the airway, potentially causing obstruction and suffocation.
  • Gram-positive
    Bacterial classification indicating a thick peptidoglycan cell wall, retaining crystal violet stain.
  • Club shape
    Distinctive bacterial morphology with rods that have swollen ends, resembling a bat or club.
  • Respiratory droplets
    Primary transmission route involving tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing or sneezing.
  • Bull neck
    Swelling of the neck due to severe inflammation, often seen in advanced upper respiratory infections.
  • Bacterial culture
    Laboratory method using selective and differential media to grow and identify specific pathogens.
  • Immunoassay
    Diagnostic technique using antibodies to detect the presence of specific bacterial toxins.
  • PCR
    Molecular method amplifying DNA sequences to confirm the presence of toxin genes.
  • Antitoxin
    Therapeutic agent administered to neutralize circulating bacterial toxins in the body.
  • DTaP vaccine
    Pediatric immunization containing diphtheria toxoid, providing protection against the bacterial toxin.
  • Toxoid vaccine
    Immunization strategy using inactivated toxins to elicit immunity without causing disease.