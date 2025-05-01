Back
Corynebacterium diphtheriae Gram-positive, non-endospore-forming, club-shaped rod responsible for a severe upper respiratory infection. Exotoxin Potent protein produced only when bacteria are lysogenized by a phage, inhibiting host protein synthesis. Bacteriophage Virus that infects bacteria, introducing genes necessary for toxin production in certain pathogens. Lysogeny State where a phage integrates its genetic material into a bacterial genome, enabling toxin gene expression. Pseudomembrane Thick layer of fibrin and dead cells in the airway, potentially causing obstruction and suffocation. Gram-positive Bacterial classification indicating a thick peptidoglycan cell wall, retaining crystal violet stain. Club shape Distinctive bacterial morphology with rods that have swollen ends, resembling a bat or club. Respiratory droplets Primary transmission route involving tiny fluid particles expelled during coughing or sneezing. Bull neck Swelling of the neck due to severe inflammation, often seen in advanced upper respiratory infections. Bacterial culture Laboratory method using selective and differential media to grow and identify specific pathogens. Immunoassay Diagnostic technique using antibodies to detect the presence of specific bacterial toxins. PCR Molecular method amplifying DNA sequences to confirm the presence of toxin genes. Antitoxin Therapeutic agent administered to neutralize circulating bacterial toxins in the body. DTaP vaccine Pediatric immunization containing diphtheria toxoid, providing protection against the bacterial toxin. Toxoid vaccine Immunization strategy using inactivated toxins to elicit immunity without causing disease.
Diphtheria definitions
