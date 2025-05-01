Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

X-ray Diffraction A technique that reveals molecular structures by analyzing patterns formed when x-rays pass through a sample, crucial for visualizing DNA's shape.

Photo 51 An iconic image showing an x-shaped pattern, providing direct evidence for the helical structure of DNA.

Double Helix A twisted ladder-like arrangement formed by two intertwined strands, characteristic of DNA's three-dimensional structure.

Antiparallel Strands Two chains running in opposite directions, with one oriented 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5', essential for DNA's function.

Nucleotide A building block composed of a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base, repeated to form DNA strands.

Base Pairing Rules Specific associations where adenine aligns with thymine and cytosine with guanine, stabilized by hydrogen bonds.