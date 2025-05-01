Back
X-ray Diffraction A technique that reveals molecular structures by analyzing patterns formed when x-rays pass through a sample, crucial for visualizing DNA's shape. Photo 51 An iconic image showing an x-shaped pattern, providing direct evidence for the helical structure of DNA. Double Helix A twisted ladder-like arrangement formed by two intertwined strands, characteristic of DNA's three-dimensional structure. Antiparallel Strands Two chains running in opposite directions, with one oriented 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5', essential for DNA's function. Nucleotide A building block composed of a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base, repeated to form DNA strands. Base Pairing Rules Specific associations where adenine aligns with thymine and cytosine with guanine, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions that connect complementary nitrogenous bases across DNA strands, maintaining the double helix. Adenine A nitrogenous base that pairs exclusively with thymine in DNA, following Watson and Crick's pairing principles. Thymine A nitrogenous base that forms pairs with adenine, contributing to the specificity of genetic coding. Cytosine A nitrogenous base that forms stable pairs with guanine, ensuring accurate genetic information transfer. Guanine A nitrogenous base that pairs with cytosine, linked by hydrogen bonds within the DNA molecule. Sugar-Phosphate Backbone A repetitive chain of sugars and phosphate groups forming the structural framework on the outside of DNA strands. Nitrogenous Base A molecular component found in nucleotides, positioned toward the center of DNA, responsible for encoding genetic information. 5' End The terminus of a DNA strand distinguished by a free phosphate group, indicating directionality. 3' End The terminus of a DNA strand marked by a free hydroxyl group, opposite to the 5' end.
Discovering the Structure of DNA definitions
