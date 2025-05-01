Skip to main content
Discovering the Structure of DNA definitions

  • X-ray Diffraction
    A technique that reveals molecular structures by analyzing patterns formed when x-rays pass through a sample, crucial for visualizing DNA's shape.
  • Photo 51
    An iconic image showing an x-shaped pattern, providing direct evidence for the helical structure of DNA.
  • Double Helix
    A twisted ladder-like arrangement formed by two intertwined strands, characteristic of DNA's three-dimensional structure.
  • Antiparallel Strands
    Two chains running in opposite directions, with one oriented 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5', essential for DNA's function.
  • Nucleotide
    A building block composed of a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base, repeated to form DNA strands.
  • Base Pairing Rules
    Specific associations where adenine aligns with thymine and cytosine with guanine, stabilized by hydrogen bonds.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Weak attractions that connect complementary nitrogenous bases across DNA strands, maintaining the double helix.
  • Adenine
    A nitrogenous base that pairs exclusively with thymine in DNA, following Watson and Crick's pairing principles.
  • Thymine
    A nitrogenous base that forms pairs with adenine, contributing to the specificity of genetic coding.
  • Cytosine
    A nitrogenous base that forms stable pairs with guanine, ensuring accurate genetic information transfer.
  • Guanine
    A nitrogenous base that pairs with cytosine, linked by hydrogen bonds within the DNA molecule.
  • Sugar-Phosphate Backbone
    A repetitive chain of sugars and phosphate groups forming the structural framework on the outside of DNA strands.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    A molecular component found in nucleotides, positioned toward the center of DNA, responsible for encoding genetic information.
  • 5' End
    The terminus of a DNA strand distinguished by a free phosphate group, indicating directionality.
  • 3' End
    The terminus of a DNA strand marked by a free hydroxyl group, opposite to the 5' end.