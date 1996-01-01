Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. DNA Replication

Discovering the Structure of DNA

Discovering the Structure of DNA

Problem

The scientist/s that was/were given credit for first determining the structure of DNA is/are:

Problem

The scientist/s that used x-ray diffraction to help reveal the structure of DNA is/are:

Detailed DNA Structure

Problem

In the polymerization of DNA, a phosphodiester bond is formed between a phosphate group of the nucleotide being added and which of the following atoms or molecules of the last nucleotide in the DNA strand?

Problem

Within a double-stranded DNA molecule, adenine (A) forms hydrogen bonds with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) forms hydrogen bonds with guanine (G). What is the significance of the structural arrangement?

