DNA Replication Process by which genetic material is copied, occasionally introducing base pairing errors that may require correction.

Base Pairing Error Mismatched nucleotides during copying, such as adenine pairing with cytosine instead of thymine.

Mutation Permanent change in genetic sequence, often resulting from unrepaired replication errors, potentially causing disease.

Cancer Disease that can arise from accumulated genetic changes due to unrepaired DNA errors.

DNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands and correcting many replication mistakes through proofreading.

Proofreading Ability Mechanism by which certain enzymes detect and correct errors during DNA synthesis, greatly reducing mutation rates.