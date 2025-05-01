Skip to main content
Back

DNA Repair definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • DNA Replication
    Process by which genetic material is copied, occasionally introducing base pairing errors that may require correction.
  • Base Pairing Error
    Mismatched nucleotides during copying, such as adenine pairing with cytosine instead of thymine.
  • Mutation
    Permanent change in genetic sequence, often resulting from unrepaired replication errors, potentially causing disease.
  • Cancer
    Disease that can arise from accumulated genetic changes due to unrepaired DNA errors.
  • DNA Polymerase
    Enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands and correcting many replication mistakes through proofreading.
  • Proofreading Ability
    Mechanism by which certain enzymes detect and correct errors during DNA synthesis, greatly reducing mutation rates.
  • Error Rate
    Frequency at which mistakes occur during DNA copying, dramatically lowered by enzymatic correction mechanisms.
  • DNA Repair Enzyme
    Protein that identifies and fixes genetic mistakes not corrected during initial DNA synthesis.
  • Fidelity
    Accuracy of genetic information transfer during replication, maintained by error correction systems.
  • Thymine
    Nucleotide base that normally pairs with adenine in DNA, with mispairing leading to replication errors.
  • Adenine
    Nucleotide base that should pair with thymine, with incorrect pairing causing genetic mistakes.
  • Cytosine
    Nucleotide base that can be incorrectly paired with adenine during replication, resulting in errors.
  • Resume Analogy
    Comparison illustrating how small genetic errors can significantly alter biological outcomes, similar to typos affecting job prospects.
  • Genetic Sequence
    Order of nucleotides in DNA, where even minor changes can have major biological consequences.
  • Enzyme
    Biological catalyst, such as those involved in DNA synthesis and repair, ensuring genetic accuracy.