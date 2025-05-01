Back
DNA Replication Process by which genetic material is copied, occasionally introducing base pairing errors that may require correction. Base Pairing Error Mismatched nucleotides during copying, such as adenine pairing with cytosine instead of thymine. Mutation Permanent change in genetic sequence, often resulting from unrepaired replication errors, potentially causing disease. Cancer Disease that can arise from accumulated genetic changes due to unrepaired DNA errors. DNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands and correcting many replication mistakes through proofreading. Proofreading Ability Mechanism by which certain enzymes detect and correct errors during DNA synthesis, greatly reducing mutation rates. Error Rate Frequency at which mistakes occur during DNA copying, dramatically lowered by enzymatic correction mechanisms. DNA Repair Enzyme Protein that identifies and fixes genetic mistakes not corrected during initial DNA synthesis. Fidelity Accuracy of genetic information transfer during replication, maintained by error correction systems. Thymine Nucleotide base that normally pairs with adenine in DNA, with mispairing leading to replication errors. Adenine Nucleotide base that should pair with thymine, with incorrect pairing causing genetic mistakes. Cytosine Nucleotide base that can be incorrectly paired with adenine during replication, resulting in errors. Resume Analogy Comparison illustrating how small genetic errors can significantly alter biological outcomes, similar to typos affecting job prospects. Genetic Sequence Order of nucleotides in DNA, where even minor changes can have major biological consequences. Enzyme Biological catalyst, such as those involved in DNA synthesis and repair, ensuring genetic accuracy.
DNA Repair definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15