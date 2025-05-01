Back
DNA Polymerase An enzyme responsible for building new DNA strands and correcting errors during replication through proofreading. Proofreading A self-correcting process where errors in newly synthesized DNA are detected and removed by a backward exonuclease activity. Mismatch Repair A mechanism that removes and resynthesizes DNA segments containing mismatched nucleotides missed by proofreading. Methylation A chemical modification marking the template DNA strand, allowing repair enzymes to distinguish old from new DNA. Exonuclease Activity The removal of nucleotides from the end of a DNA strand, enabling correction of replication errors. Base Excision Repair A pathway that removes chemically damaged nitrogenous bases and replaces them with correct ones using glycosylases. Glycosylase An enzyme that recognizes and excises damaged nitrogenous bases, initiating base excision repair. Nucleotide Excision Repair A process that removes bulky DNA lesions, such as thymine dimers, by excising a DNA segment and resynthesizing it. Thymine Dimer A covalent linkage between adjacent thymine bases, often caused by UV light, that distorts DNA structure. Photoreactivation A light-dependent repair mechanism where photolyase breaks covalent bonds in thymine dimers, restoring normal DNA. Photolyase A light-activated enzyme that binds to thymine dimers and cleaves their covalent bonds during photoreactivation. SOS Repair System A last-resort, error-prone DNA repair pathway activated by extensive DNA damage, involving multiple genes and enzymes. SOS Mutagenesis The introduction of mutations during the SOS repair process due to the error-prone DNA polymerase lacking proofreading. DNA Ligase An enzyme that seals nicks in the DNA backbone, joining newly synthesized fragments after repair.
