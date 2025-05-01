Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

DNA Polymerase An enzyme responsible for building new DNA strands and correcting errors during replication through proofreading.

Proofreading A self-correcting process where errors in newly synthesized DNA are detected and removed by a backward exonuclease activity.

Mismatch Repair A mechanism that removes and resynthesizes DNA segments containing mismatched nucleotides missed by proofreading.

Methylation A chemical modification marking the template DNA strand, allowing repair enzymes to distinguish old from new DNA.

Exonuclease Activity The removal of nucleotides from the end of a DNA strand, enabling correction of replication errors.

Base Excision Repair A pathway that removes chemically damaged nitrogenous bases and replaces them with correct ones using glycosylases.