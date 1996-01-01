Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

16. Microbial Genetics

DNA Repair Mechanisms

DNA Polymerase Proofreading

Which of the following reactions is required for proofreading during DNA replication by DNA polymerase?

DNA polymerase proofreading works by removing a mismatched base in the _______ direction, then replaces it with the correct base synthesized in the ________ direction.

Mismatch Repair

Why is methylation important for the mismatch repair mechanism of DNA?

What kind of DNA damage is repaired using the mismatch repair mechanism?

Base Excision Repair

What is the function of DNA glycosylase during base excision repair?

Nucleotide Excision Repair

Which of the following statements about nucleotide excision repair and base excision repair is true?

Photoreactivation

_________ is the enzyme involved in repairing thymine dimers during photoreactivation.

Photoreactivation is able to remove what type of mutation?

SOS Repair System

SOS repair is mediated by a ______________ DNA polymerase:

When the DNA is extensively damaged the cell needs to repair the DNA with the SOS repair mechanism. What is the negative side effect of the cell using SOS repair?

