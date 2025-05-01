Back
Synergism A phenomenon where two antibiotics combined produce a greater effect than the sum of their individual actions. Antagonism A situation where the combined use of two drugs results in reduced effectiveness compared to their separate use. Biochemical Pathway A series of connected chemical reactions within a cell, often targeted at multiple steps by antibiotics for enhanced effect. Efficacy The degree to which a drug achieves its intended effect, which can be altered by the presence of another drug. Bacteriostatic Drug A compound that halts bacterial growth, potentially interfering with drugs that require active cell division to work. Bactericidal Drug A compound that kills bacteria, often relying on active bacterial growth for optimal action. Uptake The process by which a drug enters a bacterial cell, sometimes enhanced by another drug disrupting the cell wall or membrane. Cell Wall Disruption A mechanism where a drug compromises bacterial structural integrity, facilitating entry of other antibiotics. Inhibitor A molecule that blocks the action of a drug, sometimes neutralized by another drug to restore effectiveness. Metabolic Pathway Inhibition A strategy where antibiotics block essential cellular processes, often at multiple steps for increased potency. Antibiotic Resistance A challenge in therapy where bacteria withstand drug effects, often addressed by combining drugs with synergistic actions. Antibiotic Therapy The clinical use of antimicrobial agents, optimized by understanding drug interactions for effective infection control.
Drug Interactions: Synergism and Antagonism definitions
