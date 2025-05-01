Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Synergism A phenomenon where two antibiotics combined produce a greater effect than the sum of their individual actions.

Antagonism A situation where the combined use of two drugs results in reduced effectiveness compared to their separate use.

Biochemical Pathway A series of connected chemical reactions within a cell, often targeted at multiple steps by antibiotics for enhanced effect.

Efficacy The degree to which a drug achieves its intended effect, which can be altered by the presence of another drug.

Bacteriostatic Drug A compound that halts bacterial growth, potentially interfering with drugs that require active cell division to work.

Bactericidal Drug A compound that kills bacteria, often relying on active bacterial growth for optimal action.