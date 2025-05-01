Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A group of plasma proteins that, when activated, trigger immune responses like opsonization, cell lysis, and inflammation.

C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed during complement activation that initiates downstream immune responses by cleaving C3.

Opsonization A process where microbes are coated with molecules that enhance their recognition and uptake by phagocytes.

Opsonin A molecule, such as C3b, that binds to microbe surfaces, making them more easily targeted by phagocytic cells.

Phagocytosis A cellular process where immune cells engulf and digest microbes, made more efficient by opsonization.

Membrane Attack Complex A structure formed by complement proteins C5–C9 that creates pores in microbe membranes, leading to cell lysis.