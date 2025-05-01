Back
Complement System A group of plasma proteins that, when activated, trigger immune responses like opsonization, cell lysis, and inflammation. C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed during complement activation that initiates downstream immune responses by cleaving C3. Opsonization A process where microbes are coated with molecules that enhance their recognition and uptake by phagocytes. Opsonin A molecule, such as C3b, that binds to microbe surfaces, making them more easily targeted by phagocytic cells. Phagocytosis A cellular process where immune cells engulf and digest microbes, made more efficient by opsonization. Membrane Attack Complex A structure formed by complement proteins C5–C9 that creates pores in microbe membranes, leading to cell lysis. Cell Lysis Destruction of a microbe by rupture of its membrane, often caused by the insertion of a membrane attack complex. Gram-Negative Bacteria Microbes with an outer lipid membrane susceptible to membrane attack complex-mediated lysis. Gram-Positive Bacteria Microbes with a thick peptidoglycan wall, making them resistant to membrane attack complex-induced lysis. Inflammatory Response An innate immune reaction marked by redness, swelling, and heat, often triggered by complement proteins. C3a A complement protein fragment that promotes inflammation by inducing blood vessel dilation and mast cell degranulation. C5a A complement protein fragment that enhances inflammation and recruits immune cells to infection sites. Mast Cell A tissue-resident immune cell that releases histamine and cytokines upon activation by complement proteins. Cytokine A signaling molecule released during inflammation that helps coordinate immune cell activity. Histamine A chemical released from mast cells that increases blood vessel permeability and promotes inflammation.
