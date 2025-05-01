Skip to main content
Effects of the Complement System definitions

  • Complement System
    A group of plasma proteins that, when activated, trigger immune responses like opsonization, cell lysis, and inflammation.
  • C3 Convertase
    An enzyme complex formed during complement activation that initiates downstream immune responses by cleaving C3.
  • Opsonization
    A process where microbes are coated with molecules that enhance their recognition and uptake by phagocytes.
  • Opsonin
    A molecule, such as C3b, that binds to microbe surfaces, making them more easily targeted by phagocytic cells.
  • Phagocytosis
    A cellular process where immune cells engulf and digest microbes, made more efficient by opsonization.
  • Membrane Attack Complex
    A structure formed by complement proteins C5–C9 that creates pores in microbe membranes, leading to cell lysis.
  • Cell Lysis
    Destruction of a microbe by rupture of its membrane, often caused by the insertion of a membrane attack complex.
  • Gram-Negative Bacteria
    Microbes with an outer lipid membrane susceptible to membrane attack complex-mediated lysis.
  • Gram-Positive Bacteria
    Microbes with a thick peptidoglycan wall, making them resistant to membrane attack complex-induced lysis.
  • Inflammatory Response
    An innate immune reaction marked by redness, swelling, and heat, often triggered by complement proteins.
  • C3a
    A complement protein fragment that promotes inflammation by inducing blood vessel dilation and mast cell degranulation.
  • C5a
    A complement protein fragment that enhances inflammation and recruits immune cells to infection sites.
  • Mast Cell
    A tissue-resident immune cell that releases histamine and cytokines upon activation by complement proteins.
  • Cytokine
    A signaling molecule released during inflammation that helps coordinate immune cell activity.
  • Histamine
    A chemical released from mast cells that increases blood vessel permeability and promotes inflammation.