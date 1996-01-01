Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Effects of the Complement System
1) Opsonization
A pathogenic bacterium that is able to avoid binding with the complement protein C3b would most likely protect itself from which of the following immune responses?
2) Cell Lysis of Invading Microbes
The complement system can lead to the removal or destruction of invading microbes and the inflammatory response. Which immune response of the complement system is not effective against gram-positive (+) pathogenic bacteria?
How do membrane attack complexes cause cell lysis of invading microbes?
3) Inflammatory Response
Which of the following cellular responses does not occur due to the inflammatory response?
The main complement proteins involved in the inflammatory response of the immune system are?