Electromagnetic Spectrum Range encompassing all possible wavelengths of light, from extremely short gamma rays to very long radio waves. Photon Particle of light carrying kinetic energy, capable of traveling vast distances and varying in wavelength. Kinetic Energy Form of energy possessed by moving particles of light, increasing as wavelength decreases. Wavelength Distance between consecutive peaks of a light wave, determining its energy and position in the spectrum. Visible Light Narrow segment of the spectrum detectable by human eyes, spanning roughly 380 to 750 nanometers. Color Perception created by the human eye in response to specific wavelengths within the visible light range. Gamma Rays Type of electromagnetic radiation with extremely short wavelengths and the highest energy. Radio Waves Type of electromagnetic radiation with very long wavelengths and the lowest energy. Nanometer Unit of measurement equal to one billionth of a meter, commonly used to express wavelengths of light. Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells capable of capturing energy from photons for use in cellular processes. Energy Capacity to do work, varying among photons based on their wavelength within the spectrum. Sunlight Natural source of photons traveling millions of miles to Earth, containing a broad range of wavelengths. Human Eye Organ capable of detecting only a small portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, perceived as visible light.
Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions
