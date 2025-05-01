Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Spectrum Range encompassing all possible wavelengths of light, from extremely short gamma rays to very long radio waves.

Photon Particle of light carrying kinetic energy, capable of traveling vast distances and varying in wavelength.

Kinetic Energy Form of energy possessed by moving particles of light, increasing as wavelength decreases.

Wavelength Distance between consecutive peaks of a light wave, determining its energy and position in the spectrum.

Visible Light Narrow segment of the spectrum detectable by human eyes, spanning roughly 380 to 750 nanometers.

Color Perception created by the human eye in response to specific wavelengths within the visible light range.