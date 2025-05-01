Skip to main content
Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions

  • Electromagnetic Spectrum
    Range encompassing all possible wavelengths of light, from extremely short gamma rays to very long radio waves.
  • Photon
    Particle of light carrying kinetic energy, capable of traveling vast distances and varying in wavelength.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Form of energy possessed by moving particles of light, increasing as wavelength decreases.
  • Wavelength
    Distance between consecutive peaks of a light wave, determining its energy and position in the spectrum.
  • Visible Light
    Narrow segment of the spectrum detectable by human eyes, spanning roughly 380 to 750 nanometers.
  • Color
    Perception created by the human eye in response to specific wavelengths within the visible light range.
  • Gamma Rays
    Type of electromagnetic radiation with extremely short wavelengths and the highest energy.
  • Radio Waves
    Type of electromagnetic radiation with very long wavelengths and the lowest energy.
  • Nanometer
    Unit of measurement equal to one billionth of a meter, commonly used to express wavelengths of light.
  • Chloroplast
    Organelle in plant cells capable of capturing energy from photons for use in cellular processes.
  • Energy
    Capacity to do work, varying among photons based on their wavelength within the spectrum.
  • Sunlight
    Natural source of photons traveling millions of miles to Earth, containing a broad range of wavelengths.
  • Human Eye
    Organ capable of detecting only a small portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, perceived as visible light.