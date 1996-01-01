Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

13. Photosynthesis

Electromagnetic Spectrum

1

concept

Electromagnetic Spectrum

Problem

The component of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows our eyes to visualize color is:

a) X-rays.

b) Gamma rays.

c) Ultraviolet light (UV).

d) Visible light.

e) Infrared light.

3
Problem

A photon is an example of _________ energy. Photons have ________ energy at short wavelengths and _________ energy at long wavelengths.

a) kinetic; high; low.

b) kinetic; low; high.

c) potential; high; low.

d) potential; low; high.

