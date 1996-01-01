Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Electromagnetic Spectrum
The component of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows our eyes to visualize color is:
a) X-rays.
b) Gamma rays.
c) Ultraviolet light (UV).
d) Visible light.
e) Infrared light.
A photon is an example of _________ energy. Photons have ________ energy at short wavelengths and _________ energy at long wavelengths.
a) kinetic; high; low.
b) kinetic; low; high.
c) potential; high; low.
d) potential; low; high.