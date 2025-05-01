Skip to main content
Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions

  • Endocytosis
    Macromolecule engulfment by the cell membrane, forming a lipid vesicle for entry into the cell.
  • Exocytosis
    Vesicle fusion with the cell membrane, releasing contents into the extracellular space.
  • Phagocytosis
    Uptake of large solid materials, such as bacteria, into the cell via a membrane-bound vesicle.
  • Pinocytosis
    Internalization of small liquid materials into the cell, often called cellular drinking.
  • Receptor-mediated Endocytosis
    Selective uptake of molecules using specific membrane proteins, a specialized form of pinocytosis.
  • Lipid Vesicle
    Membrane-bound bubble formed during transport processes, enclosing materials for movement across the membrane.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Cellular boundary that regulates entry and exit of substances, crucial for bulk transport mechanisms.
  • Bulk Transport
    Movement of large molecules across the cell membrane via vesicle formation, including endocytosis and exocytosis.
  • Receptor Protein
    Membrane-embedded molecule that binds specific substances to trigger selective internalization.
  • Extracellular Space
    Area outside the cell where exocytosed materials are released.
  • Hormone
    Signaling molecule released from cells via exocytosis to regulate physiological processes.
  • Neurotransmitter
    Chemical messenger released by nerve cells through exocytosis to transmit signals.
  • Digestive Enzyme
    Protein secreted from cells by exocytosis to break down nutrients outside the cell.
  • Macromolecule
    Large biological molecule, such as proteins or nucleic acids, transported via bulk mechanisms.
  • Membrane Fusion
    Process where a vesicle merges with the plasma membrane, enabling content release or uptake.