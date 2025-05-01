Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Endocytosis Macromolecule engulfment by the cell membrane, forming a lipid vesicle for entry into the cell.

Exocytosis Vesicle fusion with the cell membrane, releasing contents into the extracellular space.

Phagocytosis Uptake of large solid materials, such as bacteria, into the cell via a membrane-bound vesicle.

Pinocytosis Internalization of small liquid materials into the cell, often called cellular drinking.

Receptor-mediated Endocytosis Selective uptake of molecules using specific membrane proteins, a specialized form of pinocytosis.

Lipid Vesicle Membrane-bound bubble formed during transport processes, enclosing materials for movement across the membrane.