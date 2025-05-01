Back
Endocytosis Macromolecule engulfment by the cell membrane, forming a lipid vesicle for entry into the cell. Exocytosis Vesicle fusion with the cell membrane, releasing contents into the extracellular space. Phagocytosis Uptake of large solid materials, such as bacteria, into the cell via a membrane-bound vesicle. Pinocytosis Internalization of small liquid materials into the cell, often called cellular drinking. Receptor-mediated Endocytosis Selective uptake of molecules using specific membrane proteins, a specialized form of pinocytosis. Lipid Vesicle Membrane-bound bubble formed during transport processes, enclosing materials for movement across the membrane. Plasma Membrane Cellular boundary that regulates entry and exit of substances, crucial for bulk transport mechanisms. Bulk Transport Movement of large molecules across the cell membrane via vesicle formation, including endocytosis and exocytosis. Receptor Protein Membrane-embedded molecule that binds specific substances to trigger selective internalization. Extracellular Space Area outside the cell where exocytosed materials are released. Hormone Signaling molecule released from cells via exocytosis to regulate physiological processes. Neurotransmitter Chemical messenger released by nerve cells through exocytosis to transmit signals. Digestive Enzyme Protein secreted from cells by exocytosis to break down nutrients outside the cell. Macromolecule Large biological molecule, such as proteins or nucleic acids, transported via bulk mechanisms. Membrane Fusion Process where a vesicle merges with the plasma membrane, enabling content release or uptake.
