Lysosome Acidic vesicle in animal cells originating from the Golgi apparatus, containing enzymes for degrading and recycling cellular materials. Peroxisome Vesicle in all eukaryotic cells, formed at the rough ER, housing enzymes that break down toxic compounds and fatty acids. Central Vacuole Large membrane-bound structure in plant cells responsible for molecule recycling and maintaining cell rigidity through water storage. Digestive Enzyme Protein catalyst within vesicles that facilitates the breakdown of food, debris, and damaged organelles inside cells. Golgi Apparatus Organelle where certain vesicles, such as those involved in cellular digestion, are formed and processed. Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum Membranous network studded with ribosomes, serving as the origin site for specific vesicles involved in detoxification. Turgor Pressure Force exerted by water-filled vacuoles against the cell wall, crucial for maintaining plant cell structure and health. Vesicle Small, membrane-bound compartment within cells, often involved in storage, transport, or breakdown of substances. Cell Wall Rigid outer layer surrounding plant cells, providing structural support and interacting with internal pressure. Plasma Membrane Flexible boundary of the cell that regulates entry and exit of substances and responds to internal water pressure. Hydrogen Peroxide Potentially toxic compound within cells, neutralized by specialized enzymes in certain vesicles. Fatty Acid Molecule broken down by specific enzymes within vesicles to prevent cellular toxicity and provide energy. Cellular Debris Unwanted or damaged cellular components targeted for breakdown and recycling by digestive organelles. Eukaryotic Cell Cell type characterized by membrane-bound organelles, including those specialized for digestion and detoxification. Membrane Fusion Process by which vesicles merge with other compartments, allowing enzyme access to internalized materials.
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions
