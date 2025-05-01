Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lysosome Acidic vesicle in animal cells originating from the Golgi apparatus, containing enzymes for degrading and recycling cellular materials.

Peroxisome Vesicle in all eukaryotic cells, formed at the rough ER, housing enzymes that break down toxic compounds and fatty acids.

Central Vacuole Large membrane-bound structure in plant cells responsible for molecule recycling and maintaining cell rigidity through water storage.

Digestive Enzyme Protein catalyst within vesicles that facilitates the breakdown of food, debris, and damaged organelles inside cells.

Golgi Apparatus Organelle where certain vesicles, such as those involved in cellular digestion, are formed and processed.

Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum Membranous network studded with ribosomes, serving as the origin site for specific vesicles involved in detoxification.