Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions

  • Lysosome
    Acidic vesicle in animal cells originating from the Golgi apparatus, containing enzymes for degrading and recycling cellular materials.
  • Peroxisome
    Vesicle in all eukaryotic cells, formed at the rough ER, housing enzymes that break down toxic compounds and fatty acids.
  • Central Vacuole
    Large membrane-bound structure in plant cells responsible for molecule recycling and maintaining cell rigidity through water storage.
  • Digestive Enzyme
    Protein catalyst within vesicles that facilitates the breakdown of food, debris, and damaged organelles inside cells.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    Organelle where certain vesicles, such as those involved in cellular digestion, are formed and processed.
  • Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum
    Membranous network studded with ribosomes, serving as the origin site for specific vesicles involved in detoxification.
  • Turgor Pressure
    Force exerted by water-filled vacuoles against the cell wall, crucial for maintaining plant cell structure and health.
  • Vesicle
    Small, membrane-bound compartment within cells, often involved in storage, transport, or breakdown of substances.
  • Cell Wall
    Rigid outer layer surrounding plant cells, providing structural support and interacting with internal pressure.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Flexible boundary of the cell that regulates entry and exit of substances and responds to internal water pressure.
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
    Potentially toxic compound within cells, neutralized by specialized enzymes in certain vesicles.
  • Fatty Acid
    Molecule broken down by specific enzymes within vesicles to prevent cellular toxicity and provide energy.
  • Cellular Debris
    Unwanted or damaged cellular components targeted for breakdown and recycling by digestive organelles.
  • Eukaryotic Cell
    Cell type characterized by membrane-bound organelles, including those specialized for digestion and detoxification.
  • Membrane Fusion
    Process by which vesicles merge with other compartments, allowing enzyme access to internalized materials.