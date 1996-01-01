Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles

Next Topic
1

concept

Lysosome & Peroxisome

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
2
Problem

Hydrolytic enzymes must be segregated and packaged to prevent general destruction of cellular components. In animal cells, which of the following organelles contains these hydrolytic enzymes?

3
Problem

Which of the following organelles are involved in cellular digestion?

4

concept

Central Vacuole

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

Which are recycling centers for the cell?

6
Problem

Which type of plant organelle often occupies the majority of the cell’s volume?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.