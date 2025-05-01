Skip to main content
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions

  • Endomembrane System
    A network of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells that coordinate protein secretion and cellular digestion.
  • Protein Secretion
    A process where proteins are released from the cell into its environment, involving several interconnected organelles.
  • Nucleus
    A rounded structure in eukaryotic cells that stores DNA and initiates the process of making proteins.
  • Nuclear Envelope
    A double membrane barrier surrounding the nucleus, separating its contents from the cytoplasm.
  • Nuclear Pore
    A tiny opening in the nuclear envelope that regulates the movement of molecules into and out of the nucleus.
  • Nucleolus
    A dense structure inside the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled.
  • DNA
    The genetic material housed in the nucleus, providing instructions for protein synthesis.
  • Endoplasmic Reticulum
    A membranous organelle continuous with the nuclear envelope, consisting of rough and smooth regions with distinct functions.
  • Rough ER
    A region of the endoplasmic reticulum studded with ribosomes, responsible for synthesizing and modifying proteins.
  • Smooth ER
    A region of the endoplasmic reticulum lacking ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.
  • ER Lumen
    The internal compartment of the endoplasmic reticulum where proteins fold and undergo modifications.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    A stack of flat membranous sacs that modifies, sorts, and repackages proteins and lipids for delivery.
  • Cisternae
    The flat, stacked membrane sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus.
  • Cis Face
    The receiving side of the Golgi apparatus where vesicles deliver newly synthesized molecules.
  • Trans Face
    The shipping side of the Golgi apparatus where modified molecules are packaged into vesicles for export.
  • Vesicle
    A small membrane-bound bubble that transports materials between organelles within the endomembrane system.