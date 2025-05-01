Back
Endomembrane System A network of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells that coordinate protein secretion and cellular digestion. Protein Secretion A process where proteins are released from the cell into its environment, involving several interconnected organelles. Nucleus A rounded structure in eukaryotic cells that stores DNA and initiates the process of making proteins. Nuclear Envelope A double membrane barrier surrounding the nucleus, separating its contents from the cytoplasm. Nuclear Pore A tiny opening in the nuclear envelope that regulates the movement of molecules into and out of the nucleus. Nucleolus A dense structure inside the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled. DNA The genetic material housed in the nucleus, providing instructions for protein synthesis. Endoplasmic Reticulum A membranous organelle continuous with the nuclear envelope, consisting of rough and smooth regions with distinct functions. Rough ER A region of the endoplasmic reticulum studded with ribosomes, responsible for synthesizing and modifying proteins. Smooth ER A region of the endoplasmic reticulum lacking ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification. ER Lumen The internal compartment of the endoplasmic reticulum where proteins fold and undergo modifications. Golgi Apparatus A stack of flat membranous sacs that modifies, sorts, and repackages proteins and lipids for delivery. Cisternae The flat, stacked membrane sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus. Cis Face The receiving side of the Golgi apparatus where vesicles deliver newly synthesized molecules. Trans Face The shipping side of the Golgi apparatus where modified molecules are packaged into vesicles for export. Vesicle A small membrane-bound bubble that transports materials between organelles within the endomembrane system.
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions
