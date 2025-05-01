Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Endomembrane System A network of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells that coordinate protein secretion and cellular digestion.

Protein Secretion A process where proteins are released from the cell into its environment, involving several interconnected organelles.

Nucleus A rounded structure in eukaryotic cells that stores DNA and initiates the process of making proteins.

Nuclear Envelope A double membrane barrier surrounding the nucleus, separating its contents from the cytoplasm.

Nuclear Pore A tiny opening in the nuclear envelope that regulates the movement of molecules into and out of the nucleus.

Nucleolus A dense structure inside the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled.