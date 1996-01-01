Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion

Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion

Protein Secretion

Nucleus

Problem

Which part of the nucleus is responsible for assembling ribosomes and ribosomal RNA?

5

concept

Endoplasmic Reticulum

Problem

Which of the following is most likely to have the greatest concentration of smooth endoplasmic reticulum?

Golgi Apparatus

Problem

Which of the following is the most common pathway taken for a newly synthesized protein to be secreted?

