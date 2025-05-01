Back
Endosymbiotic Theory A scientific explanation for the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts as descendants of engulfed bacteria in eukaryotic cells. Mitochondria An organelle in eukaryotic cells believed to have evolved from an aerobic bacterium, responsible for energy production. Chloroplast A plant cell organelle derived from a photosynthetic cyanobacterium, enabling photosynthesis. Eukaryotic Cell A complex cell type containing membrane-bound organelles, including mitochondria and, in plants, chloroplasts. Aerobic Bacterium A type of bacteria that utilizes oxygen for metabolism and is considered the ancestor of mitochondria. Anaerobic Host Cell A primitive cell lacking oxygen-based metabolism, which engulfed aerobic bacteria in early evolution. Symbiotic Relationship A mutually beneficial association formed between two different organisms, such as host cells and engulfed bacteria. Cyanobacterium A photosynthetic prokaryote thought to be the ancestor of chloroplasts in plant cells. Prokaryote A simple, nucleus-lacking organism, such as bacteria, sharing features with mitochondria and chloroplasts. Small Circular DNA A genetic structure found in mitochondria, chloroplasts, and prokaryotes, supporting their evolutionary connection. 70S Ribosome A type of protein-synthesizing structure present in mitochondria, chloroplasts, and prokaryotes. Binary Fission A method of asexual reproduction used by prokaryotes, mitochondria, and chloroplasts for self-replication. Double Membrane A structural feature of mitochondria and chloroplasts, indicating their origin via engulfment by host cells. Engulfment The process by which a host cell internalizes another cell, leading to the development of organelles.
Endosymbiotic Theory definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14