Endosymbiotic Theory A scientific explanation for the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts as descendants of engulfed bacteria in eukaryotic cells.

Mitochondria An organelle in eukaryotic cells believed to have evolved from an aerobic bacterium, responsible for energy production.

Chloroplast A plant cell organelle derived from a photosynthetic cyanobacterium, enabling photosynthesis.

Eukaryotic Cell A complex cell type containing membrane-bound organelles, including mitochondria and, in plants, chloroplasts.

Aerobic Bacterium A type of bacteria that utilizes oxygen for metabolism and is considered the ancestor of mitochondria.

Anaerobic Host Cell A primitive cell lacking oxygen-based metabolism, which engulfed aerobic bacteria in early evolution.