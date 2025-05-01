Back
Endotoxin A molecule in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane responsible for triggering harmful host responses. Lipopolysaccharide A complex molecule in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria, synonymous with endotoxin. Lipid A The toxic region of lipopolysaccharide responsible for initiating damaging inflammatory responses. Outer Membrane A protective layer in gram-negative bacteria housing endotoxin and contributing to pathogenicity. Gram-negative Bacteria Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharide. O Antigen A variable polysaccharide region of lipopolysaccharide that differs among bacterial strains. Core Polysaccharide A relatively conserved central region of lipopolysaccharide connecting O antigen and lipid A. Cell Lysis The rupture of bacterial cells, leading to the release of toxic components like lipid A. Septic Shock A severe, systemic response to endotoxin release, marked by inflammation, organ dysfunction, and low blood pressure. Cytokine Storm An overwhelming immune reaction with massive cytokine release, causing rapid blood vessel dilation and tissue damage. Inflammation A host response triggered by endotoxin, leading to redness, swelling, and tissue injury. Bloodstream The circulatory system compartment where lipid A can spread, causing widespread physiological effects. Vascular System The network of blood vessels affected by endotoxin-induced dilation and pressure changes. Peptidoglycan A structural component of bacterial cell walls, thinner in gram-negative bacteria. Cytokines Signaling molecules released during immune responses, mediating inflammation and communication.
