Endotoxin A molecule in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane responsible for triggering harmful host responses.

Lipopolysaccharide A complex molecule in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria, synonymous with endotoxin.

Lipid A The toxic region of lipopolysaccharide responsible for initiating damaging inflammatory responses.

Outer Membrane A protective layer in gram-negative bacteria housing endotoxin and contributing to pathogenicity.

Gram-negative Bacteria Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharide.

O Antigen A variable polysaccharide region of lipopolysaccharide that differs among bacterial strains.