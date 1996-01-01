Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

21. Principles of Disease

Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host

Next Topic
1

concept

Endotoxin

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Lipid A Causes Septic Shock

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

What part of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is the dangerous portion of the endotoxin during bacterial infections?

4
Problem

What type of bacteria create endotoxins?

5
Problem

Lipid A is the toxic component of LPS. When pathogenic bacteria release Lipid A into the bloodstream the infected individual may experience septic shock. Lipid A represents _______.  

6
Problem

An endotoxin:

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.