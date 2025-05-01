Back
Enrichment Media A growth medium containing nutrients that favor a specific microbe, allowing it to increase from undetectable to detectable levels in a mixed sample. Selective Media A growth medium that promotes certain microbes while containing inhibitors to suppress others, differing from enrichment media by its use of inhibitors. Inhibitor A substance added to growth media to suppress the proliferation of unwanted microbes, not present in enrichment media. Mixed Culture A sample containing multiple microbial species, including those present in very low abundance. Species of Interest A microbe present in low numbers within a mixed sample that scientists aim to isolate and promote using specialized media. Liquid Culture A broth-based environment in a test tube where various microbes coexist before selective or enrichment procedures. Solid Agar Plate A firm surface used to grow and isolate individual microbial colonies after enrichment, often with a defined nutrient composition. Chemically Defined Media A growth medium with precisely known nutrient composition, allowing targeted promotion of specific microbes. Colony A visible cluster of microbial cells on solid media, each arising from a single cell or group of identical cells. Population Size The number of individual microbes of a particular species present in a culture, which increases after enrichment. Nutrient A chemical substance in growth media that supports the proliferation of microbes, tailored in enrichment media for selectivity. Original Culture The initial sample containing a mixture of microbes, including the target species, before any enrichment or selection. Test Tube A cylindrical laboratory vessel used to contain liquid or solid media for microbial growth and transfer. Enriched Culture A microbial population that has increased in abundance due to growth in a medium favoring a specific species.
