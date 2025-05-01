Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Enrichment Media A growth medium containing nutrients that favor a specific microbe, allowing it to increase from undetectable to detectable levels in a mixed sample.

Selective Media A growth medium that promotes certain microbes while containing inhibitors to suppress others, differing from enrichment media by its use of inhibitors.

Inhibitor A substance added to growth media to suppress the proliferation of unwanted microbes, not present in enrichment media.

Mixed Culture A sample containing multiple microbial species, including those present in very low abundance.

Species of Interest A microbe present in low numbers within a mixed sample that scientists aim to isolate and promote using specialized media.

Liquid Culture A broth-based environment in a test tube where various microbes coexist before selective or enrichment procedures.