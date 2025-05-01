Skip to main content
Enrichment Media definitions

  • Enrichment Media
    A growth medium containing nutrients that favor a specific microbe, allowing it to increase from undetectable to detectable levels in a mixed sample.
  • Selective Media
    A growth medium that promotes certain microbes while containing inhibitors to suppress others, differing from enrichment media by its use of inhibitors.
  • Inhibitor
    A substance added to growth media to suppress the proliferation of unwanted microbes, not present in enrichment media.
  • Mixed Culture
    A sample containing multiple microbial species, including those present in very low abundance.
  • Species of Interest
    A microbe present in low numbers within a mixed sample that scientists aim to isolate and promote using specialized media.
  • Liquid Culture
    A broth-based environment in a test tube where various microbes coexist before selective or enrichment procedures.
  • Solid Agar Plate
    A firm surface used to grow and isolate individual microbial colonies after enrichment, often with a defined nutrient composition.
  • Chemically Defined Media
    A growth medium with precisely known nutrient composition, allowing targeted promotion of specific microbes.
  • Colony
    A visible cluster of microbial cells on solid media, each arising from a single cell or group of identical cells.
  • Population Size
    The number of individual microbes of a particular species present in a culture, which increases after enrichment.
  • Nutrient
    A chemical substance in growth media that supports the proliferation of microbes, tailored in enrichment media for selectivity.
  • Original Culture
    The initial sample containing a mixture of microbes, including the target species, before any enrichment or selection.
  • Test Tube
    A cylindrical laboratory vessel used to contain liquid or solid media for microbial growth and transfer.
  • Enriched Culture
    A microbial population that has increased in abundance due to growth in a medium favoring a specific species.