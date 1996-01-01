Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Enrichment Media
Microbiologists can use a range of media to grow microbes in the lab. If a microbiologist wants to differentiate hemolytic bacteria from non-hemolytic bacteria in their sample, what form of media should they use?
A microbiologist takes a water sample from a lake and the sample has a variety of bacterial species. However, she only wants to grow one species of bacteria from the sample for her experiment. What form of growth media should she use in her experiment?