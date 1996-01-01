Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Enrichment Media

Enrichment Media

Problem

Microbiologists can use a range of media to grow microbes in the lab. If a microbiologist wants to differentiate hemolytic bacteria from non-hemolytic bacteria in their sample, what form of media should they use?

Problem

A microbiologist takes a water sample from a lake and the sample has a variety of bacterial species. However, she only wants to grow one species of bacteria from the sample for her experiment. What form of growth media should she use in her experiment?

