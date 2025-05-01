Back
Enzyme A biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions by lowering activation energy, crucial for cellular metabolism. Catalysis The acceleration of a chemical reaction rate, typically achieved by lowering the activation energy barrier. Enzyme Inhibition A regulatory process where compounds decrease or halt the activity of enzymes, controlling reaction rates in cells. Inhibitor A compound that interferes with enzyme activity, reducing or preventing the catalysis of specific reactions. Competitive Inhibitor A molecule that resembles a substrate and occupies the active site, blocking substrate access and slowing reaction rates. Noncompetitive Inhibitor A molecule that binds to an allosteric site, altering enzyme shape and preventing substrate binding at the active site. Active Site A region on an enzyme where substrates bind and undergo a chemical transformation during catalysis. Allosteric Site A location on an enzyme, distinct from the active site, where molecules can bind and induce conformational changes. Substrate A specific reactant molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site and is transformed during a reaction. Metabolic Pathway A series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions within a cell, regulated by mechanisms such as enzyme inhibition. Regulation The control of enzyme activity to maintain appropriate reaction rates and cellular homeostasis. Conformational Change A structural alteration in an enzyme, often induced by inhibitor binding, that affects its function. Enzyme-Substrate Interaction The specific binding event between an enzyme and its substrate, essential for catalysis to occur.
