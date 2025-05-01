Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Enzyme A biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions by lowering activation energy, crucial for cellular metabolism.

Catalysis The acceleration of a chemical reaction rate, typically achieved by lowering the activation energy barrier.

Enzyme Inhibition A regulatory process where compounds decrease or halt the activity of enzymes, controlling reaction rates in cells.

Inhibitor A compound that interferes with enzyme activity, reducing or preventing the catalysis of specific reactions.

Competitive Inhibitor A molecule that resembles a substrate and occupies the active site, blocking substrate access and slowing reaction rates.

Noncompetitive Inhibitor A molecule that binds to an allosteric site, altering enzyme shape and preventing substrate binding at the active site.