  • Enzyme
    A biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions by lowering activation energy, crucial for cellular metabolism.
  • Catalysis
    The acceleration of a chemical reaction rate, typically achieved by lowering the activation energy barrier.
  • Enzyme Inhibition
    A regulatory process where compounds decrease or halt the activity of enzymes, controlling reaction rates in cells.
  • Inhibitor
    A compound that interferes with enzyme activity, reducing or preventing the catalysis of specific reactions.
  • Competitive Inhibitor
    A molecule that resembles a substrate and occupies the active site, blocking substrate access and slowing reaction rates.
  • Noncompetitive Inhibitor
    A molecule that binds to an allosteric site, altering enzyme shape and preventing substrate binding at the active site.
  • Active Site
    A region on an enzyme where substrates bind and undergo a chemical transformation during catalysis.
  • Allosteric Site
    A location on an enzyme, distinct from the active site, where molecules can bind and induce conformational changes.
  • Substrate
    A specific reactant molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site and is transformed during a reaction.
  • Metabolic Pathway
    A series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions within a cell, regulated by mechanisms such as enzyme inhibition.
  • Regulation
    The control of enzyme activity to maintain appropriate reaction rates and cellular homeostasis.
  • Conformational Change
    A structural alteration in an enzyme, often induced by inhibitor binding, that affects its function.
  • Enzyme-Substrate Interaction
    The specific binding event between an enzyme and its substrate, essential for catalysis to occur.