Enzyme A molecule that accelerates chemical reactions in cells without being changed or used up during the process. Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction, remaining unchanged after the reaction completes. Substrate A reactant specifically involved in a reaction facilitated by a biological catalyst. Reactant A starting material in a chemical reaction, not necessarily involving a biological catalyst. Product A molecule formed as a result of a chemical reaction, following the transformation of starting materials. Ribosome A cellular structure acting as a biological catalyst to assemble proteins using genetic instructions. DNA A genetic material whose duplication in cells is facilitated by biological catalysts to ensure genetic continuity. Digestion A process in which complex food molecules are broken down into simpler forms with the help of biological catalysts. Enzyme Activity A measure of how much product is generated by a biological catalyst within a specific time frame. Temperature An environmental factor that can enhance or inhibit the function of biological catalysts depending on its level. pH A measure of acidity or basicity that influences the efficiency and structure of biological catalysts. Concentration The amount of reactant present, which can affect the rate at which a biological catalyst produces products. Denaturation A structural alteration in a protein that leads to loss of function, often caused by extreme environmental conditions. Protein A macromolecule often serving as a biological catalyst, whose structure is crucial for its function. Optimal Conditions Specific environmental parameters where a biological catalyst achieves its highest efficiency and stability.
Enzymes definitions
