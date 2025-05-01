Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Enzyme A molecule that accelerates chemical reactions in cells without being changed or used up during the process.

Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction, remaining unchanged after the reaction completes.

Substrate A reactant specifically involved in a reaction facilitated by a biological catalyst.

Reactant A starting material in a chemical reaction, not necessarily involving a biological catalyst.

Product A molecule formed as a result of a chemical reaction, following the transformation of starting materials.

Ribosome A cellular structure acting as a biological catalyst to assemble proteins using genetic instructions.