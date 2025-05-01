Skip to main content
Enzymes definitions

  • Enzyme
    A molecule that accelerates chemical reactions in cells without being changed or used up during the process.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction, remaining unchanged after the reaction completes.
  • Substrate
    A reactant specifically involved in a reaction facilitated by a biological catalyst.
  • Reactant
    A starting material in a chemical reaction, not necessarily involving a biological catalyst.
  • Product
    A molecule formed as a result of a chemical reaction, following the transformation of starting materials.
  • Ribosome
    A cellular structure acting as a biological catalyst to assemble proteins using genetic instructions.
  • DNA
    A genetic material whose duplication in cells is facilitated by biological catalysts to ensure genetic continuity.
  • Digestion
    A process in which complex food molecules are broken down into simpler forms with the help of biological catalysts.
  • Enzyme Activity
    A measure of how much product is generated by a biological catalyst within a specific time frame.
  • Temperature
    An environmental factor that can enhance or inhibit the function of biological catalysts depending on its level.
  • pH
    A measure of acidity or basicity that influences the efficiency and structure of biological catalysts.
  • Concentration
    The amount of reactant present, which can affect the rate at which a biological catalyst produces products.
  • Denaturation
    A structural alteration in a protein that leads to loss of function, often caused by extreme environmental conditions.
  • Protein
    A macromolecule often serving as a biological catalyst, whose structure is crucial for its function.
  • Optimal Conditions
    Specific environmental parameters where a biological catalyst achieves its highest efficiency and stability.