Microbiology

12. Microbial Metabolism

Enzymes

concept

Enzymes

concept

Functions of Enzymes

Problem

Which of the following are examples of the functions of enzymes?

a) A lactase enzyme breaking down lactose sugar in the small intestine.

b) A DNA polymerase enzyme synthesizing new strands of DNA.

c) A lipase enzyme breaking down fats (lipids) in the small intestine.

d) A helicase enzyme unraveling DNA so it can be replicated.

e) All of the above.

concept

Environmental Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity

example

Enzymes Example 1

Problem

Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic.

a) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.

b) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.

c) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.

d) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.

