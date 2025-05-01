Back
Chromatin A complex of DNA wrapped around histone proteins, forming the structural basis for gene regulation in the nucleus. Nucleosome A structural unit of chromatin, consisting of DNA wound around a core of eight histone proteins. Histone A protein component of nucleosomes, featuring tails that can be chemically modified to influence chromatin structure. Euchromatin A loosely packed chromatin state that allows high transcriptional activity by making DNA accessible to transcription machinery. Heterochromatin A tightly packed chromatin state that restricts access to DNA, resulting in low transcriptional activity. Gene Expression The process by which genetic information is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated at the chromatin level. Transcription The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template, influenced by chromatin accessibility and modifications. Histone Acetylation A modification where acetyl groups are added to histone tails, loosening chromatin and promoting gene activation. Deacetylation The removal of acetyl groups from histone tails, resulting in tighter chromatin and reduced gene activity. DNA Methylation A chemical modification involving the addition of methyl groups to cytosine nucleotides, often silencing gene expression. Cytosine A DNA nucleotide that is commonly targeted for methylation, impacting gene regulation. RNA Polymerase An enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from DNA, requiring access to open chromatin for function. Promoter A DNA sequence where transcription machinery binds to initiate gene transcription, its accessibility regulated by chromatin state. Histone Tail A polypeptide extension from histone proteins that serves as a site for chemical modifications affecting chromatin structure. Functional Group A specific group of atoms, such as acetyl or methyl, that can be added to histones or DNA to alter chromatin properties.
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications definitions
