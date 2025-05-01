Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chromatin A complex of DNA wrapped around histone proteins, forming the structural basis for gene regulation in the nucleus.

Nucleosome A structural unit of chromatin, consisting of DNA wound around a core of eight histone proteins.

Histone A protein component of nucleosomes, featuring tails that can be chemically modified to influence chromatin structure.

Euchromatin A loosely packed chromatin state that allows high transcriptional activity by making DNA accessible to transcription machinery.

Heterochromatin A tightly packed chromatin state that restricts access to DNA, resulting in low transcriptional activity.

Gene Expression The process by which genetic information is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated at the chromatin level.