Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alternative RNA Splicing Process generating diverse mRNA molecules from a single pre-mRNA, enabling multiple protein products from one gene.

Spliceosome Large RNA-protein complex responsible for removing introns and joining exons during mRNA maturation.

Exon Segment of a gene retained in mature mRNA and typically codes for part of a protein.

Intron Non-coding sequence within a gene that is removed from pre-mRNA during processing.

Pre-mRNA Initial RNA transcript containing both exons and introns, requiring processing before translation.

5' Cap Modified nucleotide added to the beginning of mRNA, enhancing stability and facilitating export from the nucleus.