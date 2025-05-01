Back
Alternative RNA Splicing Process generating diverse mRNA molecules from a single pre-mRNA, enabling multiple protein products from one gene. Spliceosome Large RNA-protein complex responsible for removing introns and joining exons during mRNA maturation. Exon Segment of a gene retained in mature mRNA and typically codes for part of a protein. Intron Non-coding sequence within a gene that is removed from pre-mRNA during processing. Pre-mRNA Initial RNA transcript containing both exons and introns, requiring processing before translation. 5' Cap Modified nucleotide added to the beginning of mRNA, enhancing stability and facilitating export from the nucleus. Poly-A Tail String of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of mRNA, protecting it from enzymatic degradation. RNA Processing Series of modifications, including capping, tailing, and splicing, that convert pre-mRNA into mature mRNA. RNA Interference Mechanism using small non-coding RNAs to silence gene expression by degrading mRNA or blocking translation. MicroRNA (miRNA) Small non-coding RNA with a single-stranded precursor that regulates gene expression by targeting mRNA. Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Short non-coding RNA derived from a double-stranded precursor, guiding mRNA degradation or translation inhibition. Gene Expression Process by which genetic information is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated at multiple levels. Cytoplasmic Enzyme Protein in the cytoplasm capable of degrading unprotected mRNA, serving as a defense against foreign RNA. Translational Control Regulation of gene expression by influencing the ability of ribosomes to initiate protein synthesis from mRNA. Non-coding RNA RNA molecule not translated into protein but involved in regulating gene expression, such as miRNA and siRNA.
