Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation definitions

  • Alternative RNA Splicing
    Process generating diverse mRNA molecules from a single pre-mRNA, enabling multiple protein products from one gene.
  • Spliceosome
    Large RNA-protein complex responsible for removing introns and joining exons during mRNA maturation.
  • Exon
    Segment of a gene retained in mature mRNA and typically codes for part of a protein.
  • Intron
    Non-coding sequence within a gene that is removed from pre-mRNA during processing.
  • Pre-mRNA
    Initial RNA transcript containing both exons and introns, requiring processing before translation.
  • 5' Cap
    Modified nucleotide added to the beginning of mRNA, enhancing stability and facilitating export from the nucleus.
  • Poly-A Tail
    String of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of mRNA, protecting it from enzymatic degradation.
  • RNA Processing
    Series of modifications, including capping, tailing, and splicing, that convert pre-mRNA into mature mRNA.
  • RNA Interference
    Mechanism using small non-coding RNAs to silence gene expression by degrading mRNA or blocking translation.
  • MicroRNA (miRNA)
    Small non-coding RNA with a single-stranded precursor that regulates gene expression by targeting mRNA.
  • Small Interfering RNA (siRNA)
    Short non-coding RNA derived from a double-stranded precursor, guiding mRNA degradation or translation inhibition.
  • Gene Expression
    Process by which genetic information is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated at multiple levels.
  • Cytoplasmic Enzyme
    Protein in the cytoplasm capable of degrading unprotected mRNA, serving as a defense against foreign RNA.
  • Translational Control
    Regulation of gene expression by influencing the ability of ribosomes to initiate protein synthesis from mRNA.
  • Non-coding RNA
    RNA molecule not translated into protein but involved in regulating gene expression, such as miRNA and siRNA.