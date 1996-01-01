Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

Next Topic
1

concept

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

Alternative RNA splicing has been estimated to occur in more than 95% of multi-exon genes. Which of the following is not an evolutionary advantage of alternative RNA splicing?

4

concept

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5

concept

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
6
Problem

Which of the following statements best describes the function of RNAi?

7

concept

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
8
Problem

Which of the following best describes siRNA?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.