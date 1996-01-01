15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
1
concept
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
1m
Play a video:
2
concept
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
5m
Play a video:
Alternative RNA splicing increases diversity without increasing genome size.
Different protein variants can be expressed by the same gene in different tissues.
Alternative RNA splicing creates shorter mRNA transcripts.
Different protein variants can be expressed by the same gene during different stages of development.
4
concept
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
4m
Play a video:
5
concept
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
4m
Play a video:
Small RNA molecules interfere with translation by targeting ribosomes for degradation.
Small DNA molecules interfere with mRNA molecules by blocking their ability to bind to a ribosome.
Small RNA molecules interfere with translation by targeting specific tRNA molecules
Small RNA molecules interfere with translation by blocking a target mRNA’s ability to bind to a ribosome.
7
concept
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
3m
Play a video:
A short double-stranded RNA with one strand that can complimentarily bind to and inactivate an mRNA.
A single-stranded RNA with internal complementary base pairs that allow it to fold into a cloverleaf pattern.
A portion of rRNA which is a component of the large and small ribosomal subunits.
A molecule, known as Dicer, that can degrade or cut RNA sequences.