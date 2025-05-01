Back
Transcription Factor A protein that binds to specific DNA sequences to regulate the initiation of gene transcription in eukaryotes. General Transcription Factor A protein required for the transcription of all genes, binding to promoter regions to recruit RNA polymerase. Specific Transcription Factor A protein that binds to control elements, regulating transcription of certain genes but not all genes. Promoter A DNA region upstream of a gene where general transcription factors and RNA polymerase assemble to initiate transcription. TATA Box A DNA sequence of repeating adenines and thymines within the promoter that recruits the transcription initiation complex. Transcription Initiation Complex A molecular assembly of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase at the promoter, enabling transcription to begin. RNA Polymerase An enzyme recruited to the promoter by general transcription factors to synthesize RNA from a DNA template. Regulatory Region A segment of DNA near or distant from a gene where transcription factors bind to influence gene expression. Control Element A noncoding DNA sequence where specific transcription factors bind, modulating transcription of associated genes. Enhancer A group of distal control elements, often far from the promoter, that increases transcription when bound by specific transcription factors. Distal Control Element A regulatory DNA sequence located far from the promoter, serving as a binding site for specific transcription factors. Proximal Control Element A regulatory DNA sequence located close to the promoter, providing binding sites for specific transcription factors. Coding Sequence The region of a gene that is transcribed into RNA and ultimately translated into protein. Gene Expression The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated at the transcriptional level. Nucleus The cellular compartment in eukaryotes where transcription and transcriptional regulation occur.
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15