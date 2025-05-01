Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Transcription Factor A protein that binds to specific DNA sequences to regulate the initiation of gene transcription in eukaryotes.

General Transcription Factor A protein required for the transcription of all genes, binding to promoter regions to recruit RNA polymerase.

Specific Transcription Factor A protein that binds to control elements, regulating transcription of certain genes but not all genes.

Promoter A DNA region upstream of a gene where general transcription factors and RNA polymerase assemble to initiate transcription.

TATA Box A DNA sequence of repeating adenines and thymines within the promoter that recruits the transcription initiation complex.

Transcription Initiation Complex A molecular assembly of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase at the promoter, enabling transcription to begin.