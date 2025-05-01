Skip to main content
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control definitions

  • Transcription Factor
    A protein that binds to specific DNA sequences to regulate the initiation of gene transcription in eukaryotes.
  • General Transcription Factor
    A protein required for the transcription of all genes, binding to promoter regions to recruit RNA polymerase.
  • Specific Transcription Factor
    A protein that binds to control elements, regulating transcription of certain genes but not all genes.
  • Promoter
    A DNA region upstream of a gene where general transcription factors and RNA polymerase assemble to initiate transcription.
  • TATA Box
    A DNA sequence of repeating adenines and thymines within the promoter that recruits the transcription initiation complex.
  • Transcription Initiation Complex
    A molecular assembly of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase at the promoter, enabling transcription to begin.
  • RNA Polymerase
    An enzyme recruited to the promoter by general transcription factors to synthesize RNA from a DNA template.
  • Regulatory Region
    A segment of DNA near or distant from a gene where transcription factors bind to influence gene expression.
  • Control Element
    A noncoding DNA sequence where specific transcription factors bind, modulating transcription of associated genes.
  • Enhancer
    A group of distal control elements, often far from the promoter, that increases transcription when bound by specific transcription factors.
  • Distal Control Element
    A regulatory DNA sequence located far from the promoter, serving as a binding site for specific transcription factors.
  • Proximal Control Element
    A regulatory DNA sequence located close to the promoter, providing binding sites for specific transcription factors.
  • Coding Sequence
    The region of a gene that is transcribed into RNA and ultimately translated into protein.
  • Gene Expression
    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, often regulated at the transcriptional level.
  • Nucleus
    The cellular compartment in eukaryotes where transcription and transcriptional regulation occur.