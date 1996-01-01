15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
transcriptional start sites.
Enhancers are transcription factors; proximal control elements are DNA sequences.
Enhancers increase transcription of specific genes; proximal control elements inhibit transcription of specific genes.
Enhancers are located thousands of nucleotides away from the promoter; proximal control elements are close to the promoter.
Enhancers are DNA sequences; proximal control elements are transcription factors.
Eukaryotes use multiple transcription factors to help initiate transcription.
Most eukaryotes have regulatory sites that are close to their promoters.
Most prokaryotes transcribe multiple genes under the regulation of a single operon.
Prokaryotic transcription factors usually interact directly with RNA polymerase while eukaryotic transcription factors do not.
The transcription initiation complex is composed of RNA polymerase, general and specific transcription factors.
General transcription factors help initiate transcription of all eukaryotic genes.
Specific transcription factors do not bind the promoter of a gene, but to control elements associated with the gene.
The transcription initiation complex associates with the TATA box of the promoter to begin transcription.