Exotoxin A highly specific protein produced by microbes that causes targeted damage to host tissues, often at very low concentrations.

Neurotoxin A molecule that disrupts nervous system function, potentially resulting in paralysis by targeting neural tissues.

Enterotoxin A substance that affects the intestinal tract, often leading to symptoms like diarrhea or vomiting.

Cytotoxin A factor that interferes with cellular mechanisms or induces cell lysis, harming various cell types.

AB Toxin A two-part molecule with an active enzymatic component and a binding component that targets specific cells.

A Subunit The enzymatic portion of a two-part toxin responsible for disrupting cellular processes such as translation.