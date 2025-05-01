Skip to main content
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host definitions

  • Exotoxin
    A highly specific protein produced by microbes that causes targeted damage to host tissues, often at very low concentrations.
  • Neurotoxin
    A molecule that disrupts nervous system function, potentially resulting in paralysis by targeting neural tissues.
  • Enterotoxin
    A substance that affects the intestinal tract, often leading to symptoms like diarrhea or vomiting.
  • Cytotoxin
    A factor that interferes with cellular mechanisms or induces cell lysis, harming various cell types.
  • AB Toxin
    A two-part molecule with an active enzymatic component and a binding component that targets specific cells.
  • A Subunit
    The enzymatic portion of a two-part toxin responsible for disrupting cellular processes such as translation.
  • B Subunit
    The binding portion of a two-part toxin that determines which cell type is targeted, but is not itself toxic.
  • Endocytosis
    A cellular process where external substances are engulfed into vesicles, allowing entry of certain toxins.
  • Membrane Damaging Toxin
    A group of molecules that disrupt cytoplasmic membranes, leading to cell lysis and death.
  • Pore-Forming Toxin
    A protein that creates holes in cell membranes, causing loss of integrity and cell lysis.
  • Phospholipase
    An enzyme that hydrolyzes phospholipids in membranes, disrupting structure and causing cell lysis.
  • Superantigen
    A molecule that triggers excessive activation of helper T cells, resulting in massive cytokine release.
  • MHC Class II Molecule
    A protein on antigen-presenting cells that displays antigens to helper T cells, targeted by certain toxins.
  • Cytokine Storm
    A life-threatening immune reaction marked by an overwhelming release of signaling molecules.
  • Antigen Presenting Cell
    A cell type that displays foreign or self molecules to T cells, initiating immune responses.