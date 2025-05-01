Back
Exotoxin A highly specific protein produced by microbes that causes targeted damage to host tissues, often at very low concentrations. Neurotoxin A molecule that disrupts nervous system function, potentially resulting in paralysis by targeting neural tissues. Enterotoxin A substance that affects the intestinal tract, often leading to symptoms like diarrhea or vomiting. Cytotoxin A factor that interferes with cellular mechanisms or induces cell lysis, harming various cell types. AB Toxin A two-part molecule with an active enzymatic component and a binding component that targets specific cells. A Subunit The enzymatic portion of a two-part toxin responsible for disrupting cellular processes such as translation. B Subunit The binding portion of a two-part toxin that determines which cell type is targeted, but is not itself toxic. Endocytosis A cellular process where external substances are engulfed into vesicles, allowing entry of certain toxins. Membrane Damaging Toxin A group of molecules that disrupt cytoplasmic membranes, leading to cell lysis and death. Pore-Forming Toxin A protein that creates holes in cell membranes, causing loss of integrity and cell lysis. Phospholipase An enzyme that hydrolyzes phospholipids in membranes, disrupting structure and causing cell lysis. Superantigen A molecule that triggers excessive activation of helper T cells, resulting in massive cytokine release. MHC Class II Molecule A protein on antigen-presenting cells that displays antigens to helper T cells, targeted by certain toxins. Cytokine Storm A life-threatening immune reaction marked by an overwhelming release of signaling molecules. Antigen Presenting Cell A cell type that displays foreign or self molecules to T cells, initiating immune responses.
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15