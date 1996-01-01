Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Types of Exotoxins
The components which make up an exotoxin are:
Vibrio cholerae is the bacterium which causes the disease cholera. Vibrio cholerae is a toxigenic bacterium, meaning it creates toxins. The toxin created by Vibrio cholerae is and A-B toxin which disrupts the ionic balance of the host’s intestinal cell membranes. This results in vomiting, diarrhea, and severe dehydration in infected individuals which could lead to death. The toxin created by Vibrio cholerae is an A-B toxin and a _________ toxin.
Even though chemotherapy is used as a treatment for cancers it also causes cellular damage. Chemotherapy drugs possess toxins that attempt to target and destroy rapidly dividing cells, such as tumor cells. The toxins found in chemotherapy drugs are _________.
1) A-B Toxins
Anthrax is a serious illness caused by the Bacillus anthracis bacteria. The Bacillus anthracis bacteria create a dangerous toxin composed of three protein parts. Each individual part of the toxin does not cause symptoms of disease. However, when the three parts are combined, the toxin causes disease. Scientists know that one part of the toxin allows attachment to the host cells while the other two parts cause disease. The anthrax toxin is an example of a ____ toxin.
Botox is a common, temporary cosmetic treatment. Botox injections use the botulinum toxin created by Clostridium botulinum bacteria to block certain nerves and paralyze muscles of the face to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles. The botulinum toxin is an example of which type of toxin?
2) Membrane-Damaging Toxins
Eisenia fetida is a species of earthworm which creates the lysenin toxin. The toxin defends the worm against infectious bacteria and fungi. The lysenin toxin forms pores in the membranes of pathogens which leads to apoptosis of the pathogens. The lysenin toxin is a _________.
Toxoid vaccines are vaccines for toxins made by pathogens. Toxoids are weakened versions of a toxin which do not cause disease but allows our immune system to recognize toxins in the future. Toxoid vaccines for toxic phospholipases C are being researched and tested. What would this vaccine protect patients from?
3) Superantigens
Which is true about superantigens?
A superantigen:
Some individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have elevated cytokine levels that can lead to acute lung injury, respiratory distress, and even death. The excessive concentrations of cytokines created in response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is likely: