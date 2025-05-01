Back
Fermentation A process enabling glycolysis to continue without oxygen by regenerating NAD+ from NADH, yielding minimal ATP and producing lactic acid or ethanol. Anaerobic Respiration A pathway using molecules like nitrate or sulfate as final electron acceptors in the electron transport chain, generating more ATP than fermentation. Glycolysis A metabolic pathway breaking down glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH, and functioning with or without oxygen. NAD+ An electron carrier molecule essential for glycolysis, regenerated during fermentation to allow continued ATP production in the absence of oxygen. NADH A reduced electron carrier formed during glycolysis, donating electrons in fermentation or respiration to regenerate NAD+ or drive ATP synthesis. Pyruvate The end product of glycolysis, serving as a substrate for fermentation or further oxidation in respiration depending on oxygen availability. Lactic Acid Fermentation A process reducing pyruvate to lactic acid, regenerating NAD+ and allowing glycolysis to continue, occurring in muscle cells and certain bacteria. Alcohol Fermentation A pathway converting pyruvate to ethanol and CO2, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis, commonly used in brewing and winemaking. Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes transferring electrons to a final acceptor, generating ATP; stalls without oxygen unless alternative acceptors are used. Final Electron Acceptor A molecule receiving electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, such as oxygen, nitrate, or sulfate, determining the type of respiration. ATP The primary energy currency of cells, produced in varying amounts by glycolysis, fermentation, and respiration depending on oxygen and pathways used. Lactic Acid A product of lactic acid fermentation, responsible for muscle fatigue and the sour taste in yogurt, formed when pyruvate is reduced. Ethanol An alcohol produced during alcohol fermentation, serving as a metabolic end product in yeast and some bacteria, and used in beverages. Nitrate An alternative final electron acceptor in anaerobic respiration, enabling ATP production without oxygen in certain prokaryotes. Sulfate A molecule that can serve as a final electron acceptor in anaerobic respiration, supporting energy generation in some microorganisms.
