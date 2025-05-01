Skip to main content
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions

  • Fermentation
    A process enabling glycolysis to continue without oxygen by regenerating NAD+ from NADH, yielding minimal ATP and producing lactic acid or ethanol.
  • Anaerobic Respiration
    A pathway using molecules like nitrate or sulfate as final electron acceptors in the electron transport chain, generating more ATP than fermentation.
  • Glycolysis
    A metabolic pathway breaking down glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH, and functioning with or without oxygen.
  • NAD+
    An electron carrier molecule essential for glycolysis, regenerated during fermentation to allow continued ATP production in the absence of oxygen.
  • NADH
    A reduced electron carrier formed during glycolysis, donating electrons in fermentation or respiration to regenerate NAD+ or drive ATP synthesis.
  • Pyruvate
    The end product of glycolysis, serving as a substrate for fermentation or further oxidation in respiration depending on oxygen availability.
  • Lactic Acid Fermentation
    A process reducing pyruvate to lactic acid, regenerating NAD+ and allowing glycolysis to continue, occurring in muscle cells and certain bacteria.
  • Alcohol Fermentation
    A pathway converting pyruvate to ethanol and CO2, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis, commonly used in brewing and winemaking.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of protein complexes transferring electrons to a final acceptor, generating ATP; stalls without oxygen unless alternative acceptors are used.
  • Final Electron Acceptor
    A molecule receiving electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, such as oxygen, nitrate, or sulfate, determining the type of respiration.
  • ATP
    The primary energy currency of cells, produced in varying amounts by glycolysis, fermentation, and respiration depending on oxygen and pathways used.
  • Lactic Acid
    A product of lactic acid fermentation, responsible for muscle fatigue and the sour taste in yogurt, formed when pyruvate is reduced.
  • Ethanol
    An alcohol produced during alcohol fermentation, serving as a metabolic end product in yeast and some bacteria, and used in beverages.
  • Nitrate
    An alternative final electron acceptor in anaerobic respiration, enabling ATP production without oxygen in certain prokaryotes.
  • Sulfate
    A molecule that can serve as a final electron acceptor in anaerobic respiration, supporting energy generation in some microorganisms.