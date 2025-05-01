Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fermentation A process enabling glycolysis to continue without oxygen by regenerating NAD+ from NADH, yielding minimal ATP and producing lactic acid or ethanol.

Anaerobic Respiration A pathway using molecules like nitrate or sulfate as final electron acceptors in the electron transport chain, generating more ATP than fermentation.

Glycolysis A metabolic pathway breaking down glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH, and functioning with or without oxygen.

NAD+ An electron carrier molecule essential for glycolysis, regenerated during fermentation to allow continued ATP production in the absence of oxygen.

NADH A reduced electron carrier formed during glycolysis, donating electrons in fermentation or respiration to regenerate NAD+ or drive ATP synthesis.

Pyruvate The end product of glycolysis, serving as a substrate for fermentation or further oxidation in respiration depending on oxygen availability.