Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Fimbriae Short filaments of pilon protein on bacterial surfaces, enabling cell-to-cell and cell-to-surface adhesion, crucial for biofilm development.

Pilon Protein Structural component forming short filaments on bacteria, facilitating attachment and interaction within microbial communities.

Biofilm Community of microbes encased in extracellular polymeric substances, allowing collective living and enhanced survival on surfaces.

Extracellular Polymeric Substance Matrix encasing microbial communities, providing structural support and protection within biofilms.

Hami Short, hook-like filamentous proteins unique to archaea, functioning as grapples for attachment to cells and surfaces in biofilms.

Archaeal Cells Microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukarya, often possessing unique surface structures like hami for attachment.