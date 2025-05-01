Back
Fimbriae Short filaments of pilon protein on bacterial surfaces, enabling cell-to-cell and cell-to-surface adhesion, crucial for biofilm development. Pilon Protein Structural component forming short filaments on bacteria, facilitating attachment and interaction within microbial communities. Biofilm Community of microbes encased in extracellular polymeric substances, allowing collective living and enhanced survival on surfaces. Extracellular Polymeric Substance Matrix encasing microbial communities, providing structural support and protection within biofilms. Hami Short, hook-like filamentous proteins unique to archaea, functioning as grapples for attachment to cells and surfaces in biofilms. Archaeal Cells Microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukarya, often possessing unique surface structures like hami for attachment. Bacterial Cells Microbes with cell surfaces that may feature fimbriae, aiding in adhesion and biofilm participation. Hook-like Appendages Surface projections resembling grapples, enabling archaeal cells to attach to each other and to bacterial cells. Cell Surface Outer boundary of microbial cells where structures like fimbriae and hami extend to facilitate interactions. Attachment Process by which microbial cells adhere to each other or to surfaces, often mediated by specialized surface proteins. Microbial Community Group of interacting microorganisms living together, often within a biofilm matrix for mutual benefit. Grapple Mechanism by which hook-like structures on archaea secure attachment to other cells or surfaces.
Fimbriae & Hami definitions
