Sebum Oily substance from sebaceous glands that lowers skin pH and inhibits microbial growth by creating an acidic environment.

Sweat Fluid secreted by skin glands containing lysozyme and other chemicals that remove microbes and lower body temperature.

Earwax Complex mixture in the ear canal that traps microbes, lowers pH, and contains antimicrobial chemicals for dual barrier protection.

Saliva Oral fluid rich in enzymes like lysozyme that inhibit microbial growth and prevent colonization in the mouth.

Gastric Juice Highly acidic stomach secretion with hydrochloric acid and enzymes that kills ingested bacteria and inactivates toxins.

Antimicrobial Peptides Short amino acid chains produced by epithelial cells that disrupt microbial membranes, leading to cell lysis.