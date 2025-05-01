Back
Sebum Oily substance from sebaceous glands that lowers skin pH and inhibits microbial growth by creating an acidic environment. Sweat Fluid secreted by skin glands containing lysozyme and other chemicals that remove microbes and lower body temperature. Earwax Complex mixture in the ear canal that traps microbes, lowers pH, and contains antimicrobial chemicals for dual barrier protection. Saliva Oral fluid rich in enzymes like lysozyme that inhibit microbial growth and prevent colonization in the mouth. Gastric Juice Highly acidic stomach secretion with hydrochloric acid and enzymes that kills ingested bacteria and inactivates toxins. Antimicrobial Peptides Short amino acid chains produced by epithelial cells that disrupt microbial membranes, leading to cell lysis. Lysozyme Enzyme present in body fluids that degrades bacterial cell walls, providing protection across multiple body sites. Sebaceous Glands Skin structures that secrete sebum, contributing to the skin's chemical defense by lowering pH. Defensins Positively charged antimicrobial peptides that insert into microbial membranes, causing lysis and protecting skin and mucosa. pH Measurement of acidity or alkalinity; lowering it in body secretions inhibits microbial survival and growth. Epithelial Cells Cells lining body surfaces that produce antimicrobial peptides to protect against infection. Hydrochloric Acid Strong acid in gastric juice responsible for the stomach's low pH and destruction of most ingested microbes. Keratin Protein in ear canal skin cells that creates a dry environment, further inhibiting microbial growth. Innate Immunity Non-specific defense system including physical and chemical barriers that provide immediate protection against pathogens. Perspiration Process of sweat release that removes microbes from skin and contributes to chemical defense.
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers definitions
