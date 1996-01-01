Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
19. Innate Immunity

First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers

Chemical Barriers

Chemical Defenses: Sebum Prevents Microbial Growth as a Protective Layer

The ____________ glands create sebum which makes the skin more __________ which decreases microbial growth.

Chemical Defenses: Sweat Glands Prevent Microbial Growth by Perspiration

Chemical Defenses: Earwax Prevents Microbial Growth by Controlling pH

Lysozyme is effective at destroying bacteria pathogens because it does what?

Chemical Defenses: Saliva Can Prevent Microbial Growth

Chemical Defenses: Gastric Juice Prevents Microbial Growth by Lowing pH

Which of the following statements about the defensive roles of saliva and gastric juices are true?

Antimicrobial Peptides

Defensin antimicrobial peptides kill microbes by:

All of the following are chemical defenses against microbial infection except which of these answers?

What property of antimicrobial peptide allows them to disrupt bacterial cell surfaces?

