Normal Microbiota Population of resident microbes living in and on healthy humans, crucial for innate immune defense and development.

Microbiome Collection of all microbial communities inhabiting the human body, acting as a protective barrier against pathogens.

Innate Immunity Non-specific defense system present from birth, providing immediate protection against invading microbes.

First Line of Defense Initial barrier preventing pathogen entry, including physical, chemical, and microbial components like the microbiota.

Pathogenic Microbes Disease-causing microorganisms that attempt to invade and colonize the human body.

Attachment Sites Specific locations on host tissues where microbes can adhere, often targeted by pathogens to initiate infection.