Normal Microbiota Population of resident microbes living in and on healthy humans, crucial for innate immune defense and development. Microbiome Collection of all microbial communities inhabiting the human body, acting as a protective barrier against pathogens. Innate Immunity Non-specific defense system present from birth, providing immediate protection against invading microbes. First Line of Defense Initial barrier preventing pathogen entry, including physical, chemical, and microbial components like the microbiota. Pathogenic Microbes Disease-causing microorganisms that attempt to invade and colonize the human body. Attachment Sites Specific locations on host tissues where microbes can adhere, often targeted by pathogens to initiate infection. Toxic Chemicals Substances produced by certain microbes that inhibit or kill pathogenic bacteria, enhancing host protection. Antibiotics Medications that kill or inhibit bacteria, but can disrupt beneficial microbial populations and increase infection risk. Susceptibility Increased likelihood of infection due to weakened or disrupted protective barriers, such as the microbiota. Probiotics Live microbial cultures ingested or applied to support and restore beneficial microbial communities. Prebiotics Chemicals consumed to promote the growth and activity of beneficial microbes within the body. Immune Development Process by which the body's defense mechanisms mature, influenced by exposure to resident microbes during and after birth. Protective Barrier Physical or biological shield, such as the microbiome, that prevents pathogen colonization and infection.
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microflora definitions
