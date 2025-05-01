Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytotoxic T Cell A lymphocyte that targets infected host cells displaying intracellular antigens on MHC class I, inducing apoptosis to eliminate pathogens.

Helper T Cell A lymphocyte that produces cytokines to stimulate and activate other immune cells, enhancing immune responses against various pathogens.

MHC Class I A molecule on all nucleated cells presenting intracellular peptides, allowing immune cells to distinguish infected from healthy cells.

MHC Class II A molecule on antigen-presenting cells displaying processed extracellular antigens to helper T cells for immune activation.

Apoptosis A controlled cell death process induced in infected cells to prevent pathogen spread without harming neighboring healthy cells.

Cytokine A signaling molecule released by immune cells to communicate, activate, and coordinate responses among various immune system components.