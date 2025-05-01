Skip to main content
Functions of T Lymphocytes definitions

  • Cytotoxic T Cell
    A lymphocyte that targets infected host cells displaying intracellular antigens on MHC class I, inducing apoptosis to eliminate pathogens.
  • Helper T Cell
    A lymphocyte that produces cytokines to stimulate and activate other immune cells, enhancing immune responses against various pathogens.
  • MHC Class I
    A molecule on all nucleated cells presenting intracellular peptides, allowing immune cells to distinguish infected from healthy cells.
  • MHC Class II
    A molecule on antigen-presenting cells displaying processed extracellular antigens to helper T cells for immune activation.
  • Apoptosis
    A controlled cell death process induced in infected cells to prevent pathogen spread without harming neighboring healthy cells.
  • Cytokine
    A signaling molecule released by immune cells to communicate, activate, and coordinate responses among various immune system components.
  • Macrophage
    A phagocytic immune cell that engulfs, degrades, and presents antigens, and whose activity is enhanced by helper T cell signals.
  • Dendritic Cell
    An antigen-presenting cell that activates naive T cells by displaying antigens on MHC molecules, guiding T cell differentiation.
  • Protease
    An enzyme released by cytotoxic T cells that enters infected cells to degrade proteins, contributing to apoptosis.
  • Perforin
    A protein released by cytotoxic T cells that forms pores in target cell membranes, allowing entry of other destructive molecules.
  • Antigen
    A molecule, often from pathogens, presented on MHC molecules to T cells, triggering a specific immune response.
  • Effector Helper T Cell
    A differentiated helper T cell subtype that produces specific cytokines to direct immune responses against particular pathogens.
  • Neutrophil
    A white blood cell recruited by certain helper T cells to attack extracellular pathogens, especially bacteria.
  • Eosinophil
    A granulocyte activated by helper T cells to combat multicellular parasites such as helminths.
  • Basophil
    A granulocyte recruited by helper T cells to participate in immune responses against multicellular invaders.