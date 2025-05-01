Back
Cytotoxic T Cell A lymphocyte that targets infected host cells displaying intracellular antigens on MHC class I, inducing apoptosis to eliminate pathogens. Helper T Cell A lymphocyte that produces cytokines to stimulate and activate other immune cells, enhancing immune responses against various pathogens. MHC Class I A molecule on all nucleated cells presenting intracellular peptides, allowing immune cells to distinguish infected from healthy cells. MHC Class II A molecule on antigen-presenting cells displaying processed extracellular antigens to helper T cells for immune activation. Apoptosis A controlled cell death process induced in infected cells to prevent pathogen spread without harming neighboring healthy cells. Cytokine A signaling molecule released by immune cells to communicate, activate, and coordinate responses among various immune system components. Macrophage A phagocytic immune cell that engulfs, degrades, and presents antigens, and whose activity is enhanced by helper T cell signals. Dendritic Cell An antigen-presenting cell that activates naive T cells by displaying antigens on MHC molecules, guiding T cell differentiation. Protease An enzyme released by cytotoxic T cells that enters infected cells to degrade proteins, contributing to apoptosis. Perforin A protein released by cytotoxic T cells that forms pores in target cell membranes, allowing entry of other destructive molecules. Antigen A molecule, often from pathogens, presented on MHC molecules to T cells, triggering a specific immune response. Effector Helper T Cell A differentiated helper T cell subtype that produces specific cytokines to direct immune responses against particular pathogens. Neutrophil A white blood cell recruited by certain helper T cells to attack extracellular pathogens, especially bacteria. Eosinophil A granulocyte activated by helper T cells to combat multicellular parasites such as helminths. Basophil A granulocyte recruited by helper T cells to participate in immune responses against multicellular invaders.
Functions of T Lymphocytes definitions
